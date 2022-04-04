Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
March, which is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month, was a pretty busy time for us here at Select. To help readers learn more about inspiring women and give back to female-focused causes, we covered everything from brands giving back to women-led causes to fiction books written by women and biographies and memoirs about women. March also included Sleep Awareness Week, prompting us to share guidance on shopping for duvets, mattresses, sleep masks and other sleep aid products to help you get through Daylight Saving Time (which started this year on March 13). During the month, we also launched our Best Product Reviews hub in collaboration with the nonprofit Consumer Reports, featuring product reviews across bed & bath, cooking, tech and other categories. Following an increasing interest around emergency preparedness, we covered how to shop for emergency kits and emergency flashlights. And as the final days of colder winter temps continued to plague many across the U.S., we covered moisturizers for dry skin, hyaluronic acid and more.
Aside from the above shopping guides, we’ve compiled some of the bestselling products we covered in March.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 17,872 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best face moisturizers for dry skin, according to experts
Tuft & Needle Original Foam
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,658 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best pillows, according to Consumer Reports
FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio Portable Power Bank
- 4.6-star average rating from 24,118 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to pick an emergency kit, according to FEMA and the CDC
GearLight S1000 LED Tactical Flashlight
- 4.7-star average rating from 62,433 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Battery-powered and rechargeable flashlights with high ratings
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
- 4.6-star average rating from 51,266 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Hyaluronic acid is a skin care staple for plump, hydrated skin, dermatologists say
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
- 4.4-star average rating from 18,725 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Highly rated sunrise alarm clocks for gentle wakeups
Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System
- 4.7-star average rating from 10,431 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best coffee makers in 2022, according to experts
Rose Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Liner Panel
- 4.6-star average rating from 606 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best blackout curtains to shop in 2022, according to experts
Radius Tour Travel Toothbrush
- 4.1-star average rating from 171 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best manual toothbrushes with the ADA Seal of Acceptance
Brim 8-Cup French Press
- 4.5-star average rating from 77 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Highly rated French press coffee makers
Anker PowerCore 20K
- 4.8-star average rating from 50,294 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Where to buy portable chargers — and what to know
Smartish’s Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for iPhone 13
- 4.7-star average rating from 825 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Why my iPhone-and-wallet combo case is a smart buy
