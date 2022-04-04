IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

March bestsellers: Face moisturizers, flashlights, portable chargers and more

From alarm clocks to toothbrushes, here are the most purchased items we covered in March.
Here’s what readers bought during March.
By Shari Uyehara

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

March, which is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month, was a pretty busy time for us here at Select. To help readers learn more about inspiring women and give back to female-focused causes, we covered everything from brands giving back to women-led causes to fiction books written by women and biographies and memoirs about women. March also included Sleep Awareness Week, prompting us to share guidance on shopping for duvets, mattresses, sleep masks and other sleep aid products to help you get through Daylight Saving Time (which started this year on March 13). During the month, we also launched our Best Product Reviews hub in collaboration with the nonprofit Consumer Reports, featuring product reviews across bed & bath, cooking, tech and other categories. Following an increasing interest around emergency preparedness, we covered how to shop for emergency kits and emergency flashlights. And as the final days of colder winter temps continued to plague many across the U.S., we covered moisturizers for dry skin, hyaluronic acid and more.

Aside from the above shopping guides, we’ve compiled some of the bestselling products we covered in March.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Tuft & Needle Original Foam

FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio Portable Power Bank

GearLight S1000 LED Tactical Flashlight

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System

Rose Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Liner Panel

Radius Tour Travel Toothbrush

Brim 8-Cup French Press

Anker PowerCore 20K

Smartish’s Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for iPhone 13

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.