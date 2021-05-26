Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This Monday — May 30 — is Memorial Day, and ahead of spending one of the lower-key holidays of the year relaxing at the beach or grilling in the backyard, you can shop sales on everything from mattresses to apparel. But — and take it from me, a product writer of eight years — of all the deals in front of you, there’s one product that could really help you take advantage of your long weekend: the TV.

This Memorial Day, popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are offering discounts on TVs from brands like Sony and Samsung. We’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day TV sales and highlighted some standout sales based on user reviews and tech expert Whitson Gordon’s advice.

Best Memorial Day TV sales

Below, we rounded up some of the best Memorial Day TV sales to shop in 2022. Other notable retailers that have announced Memorial Day TV sales include B&H Photo and Video, Costco and Walmart.

Amazon : Up to 30% off select HDTVs

: Up to 30% off select HDTVs Samsung : Up to $4,000 off select 8K TVs, up to $3,000 off select 4K QLED TVs and more

: Up to $4,000 off select 8K TVs, up to $3,000 off select 4K QLED TVs and more LG : Up to $2,700 off OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, 4K UHD TVs and more

: Up to $2,700 off OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, 4K UHD TVs and more Best Buy: Smart 4K TVs starting at $280 and up to $300 off select LG OLED TVs

Memorial Day TV deals on LG, Samsung and more

To recommend the best deals on great TVs this Memorial Day, we evaluated highly rated options with competitive discounts from brands we trust and think you should consider. Everything below is at its lowest price in at least three months, according to price trackers like Honey.

LG’s high-end TV models are “some of the absolute best TVs you can buy today,” according to Gordon. This 65-inch model is one LG’s OLED (or organic light-emitting diode) TVs, which Gordon noted has a more detailed picture than most LCD displays. It also has virtual surround sound audio and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When you play video games, it uses Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG to optimize the gaming experience with low-input lag and fast response times, the brand says.

This 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung has only been around for a few months so far, but it’s already on sale for Memorial Day. Consumer Reports also considers it the best 65-inch model on the market. Not only is it the brightest OLED TV that Consumer Reports tested, but the outlet also says it offers a great picture quality and HDR experience. It has built-in Dolby Atmos sound and a Samsung Smart TV to find whichever movie or TV show you want to watch next.

Sure, it’s not 65 inches (or more) like the other TVs listed here, but Gordon noted that upgrading to a 55-inch TV can “give you a room-filling picture size.” This 55-inch OLED model from Sony uses the brand’s Triluminos technology, which the brand says produces high-quality picture displays through its substantial color palette and scale. It’s also got Google Assistant built in so you can control the TV with your voice. It works with Amazon and Apple products, too.

This 65-inch Toshiba M550 Series LED 4K UHD TV is a great — and relatively affordable — option if you’re considering TVs this Memorial Day. While the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A8OJ has Google Assistant built in, the Toshiba works natively with Amazon Alexa voice activation, which you can use to launch apps, change the channel and search for titles. It also uses Fire TV, so you can access all your favorite streaming apps on your home screen.

I personally love TCL TV sets — I’ve owned various TCL models over the past four years — and Gordon does, too: “While LG, Samsung, and Sony all make superb high-end sets, their budget and midrange sets are often outshined by up-and-comer TCL, which offers great picture quality for the price and a Roku media player,” he said. This 55-inch TCL 5 Series TV offers QLED, 4K and UHD picture quality, and it comes with the entertainment built-in. It also has a dark finish and a slim profile to fit seamlessly into your living room.

This deal on a 24-Inch Insignia Smart Fire TV could be good for smaller spaces (or for those who just don’t care about the size of their TV). Budget brand Insignia’s F20 Smart Fire TV can be controlled with your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa, and it gives you access to thousands of apps, channels and Alexa skills to simplify your viewing experience. Though it only has a 720p resolution, that may be all you need. (Sometimes you just want a TV you can mount inside your van.)

