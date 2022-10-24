This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Shein enters the resale game and wellness tech brand Oura announced a partnership with Therabody

Shein launched Shein Exchange on the Shein app this week, an in-house resale option, where shoppers can resell their unwanted Shein products, according to a press release from the brand. While other larger brands, such as Gap, Adidas and Madewell, have partnered with resale platform ThredUp, Shein opted to launch their own platform. According to Shein’s terms and conditions, the company will set a maximum price for certain items and sellers will pay Shein 5% of their proceeds. Urban Outfitters launched the clothing resale app Nuuly Thrift in 2021, where customers can sell their used Urban Outfitters clothes via an iOS app. Now, Nuuly Thrift is also a web platform, where users can make a free profile to sell used men’s, women’s and children’s apparel from any brand, not just Urban Outfitters. Nuuly users can deposit their earnings into their bank account or earn “Nuuly Cash” which is worth 10% more at Nuuly Thrift, Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN or Terrain. Wellness tech company Oura, the creator behind the health tracking Oura ring, announced a partnership with Therabody, creator behind the popular Theragun massager. The partnership aims to provide users with improved wellness solutions by integrating Oura’s biometric data with suggested Therabody therapeutic options. The Oura app will feature Therabody’s therapies (like guided massages using the Theragun), and Theramind content, like guided meditations. Select-favorite cookware brand Caraway will be available in 350 Target stores nationwide beginning this week, according to CNBC. The direct-to-consumer cookware brand is already available on Target’s website.

What we bought this week

Social editor Sadhana Daruvuri uses these reusable silicone bags daily. Sadhana Daruvuri

My mom bought me these reusable silicone bags (similar to Stasher bags) at Costco and I love them. They’re perfect to toss any of my work snacks in, or treats for my dog to have at doggy daycare. Plus, they’re easy to hand-wash clean and are dishwasher safe and BPA-free.— Sadhana Daruvuri, social media editor

I bought these Universal Thread Katrina Platform boots from Target. The boots, which have a memory foam insole, tend to sell out quickly, but typically come back in stock every few weeks. I walked several city blocks in them for the first time the other day, and I couldn't believe how comfortable they were. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Select production coordinator Gabriella DePinho likes this top from Klassy Network because it is soft and supportive. Gabriella DePinho

I finally bought this turtleneck long sleeved cropped brami (bra camisole) from Klassy Network, after eyeing them for several months on their highly effective Instagram ads (and getting a recommendation from Select associate updates editor, Zoe Malin). The material is super soft and the turtleneck’s built-in bra is supportive without being too compressive. It’s a perfect piece for fall and also my Kim Possible Halloween costume.— Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator

