This week, we’ve got five new products from several Select reader-favorite brands spanning apparel, kitchen essentials and tech.
New this week
- Instant, the brand behind the Select-favorite Instant Pot pressure cooker, launched the Instant Cold Brewer, a new cold brew coffee maker, and the Instant Indoor Grill and Air Fryer. Instant says you can brew up to 32-ounces of cold brew in approximately 20 minutes and that you can serve and store your cold brew in the dishwasher-safe glass pitcher. The Indoor Grill and Air Fryer offers four other functions: baking, broiling, roasting and dehydrating. The brand says the air fryer achieves the crispiness of deep-frying with 95% less oil, and comes with a dishwasher-safe detachable grill plate.
- Apple announced that the new iPad Pro is now available for pre-order and will arrive in stores on Oct. 26. The iPad Pro is powered by the new M2 chip and offers iOS 16, ProRes video capture and an improved Apple Pencil experience (Apple Pencil sold separately), according to Apple.
- Great Jones, a Select-favorite cookware brand, has launched the Great Jones Full Steam Duo, which is a 4-in-1 colander, steamer, splatter guard and trivet. The brand says it’s made with food-grade silicone and is dishwasher-safe. Both the large and small-sized options of the Full Steam Duo are designed to work with other Great Jones cookware, says the brand, but can fit other pots and pans, too.
- Select-favorite shoe brand Rothy’s launched The Monty, a casual, sneaker-like wool dress shoe for men. The brand says the flexible upper knit means there’s no break-in period, and the contoured footbed offers a supportive structure. The shoes are fully machine washable, and the brand says creating these shoes with their signature sustainably made thread that includes material from recycled water bottles.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Aerogarden is offering 30% off sitewide for a head start on holiday shopping.
- BioBidet is offering up to 30% off bestselling bidets during the Spooktacular Savings event.
- Our Place is offering 25% off almost everything through Oct. 24 during the Fall Hard Sale.
- Open Spaces is offering up to 25% off select best sellers.
- Samsung Week is starting Oct. 24, during which Samsung says it will offer daily deals.
Shopping news: Shein enters the resale game and wellness tech brand Oura announced a partnership with Therabody
- Shein launched Shein Exchange on the Shein app this week, an in-house resale option, where shoppers can resell their unwanted Shein products, according to a press release from the brand. While other larger brands, such as Gap, Adidas and Madewell, have partnered with resale platform ThredUp, Shein opted to launch their own platform. According to Shein’s terms and conditions, the company will set a maximum price for certain items and sellers will pay Shein 5% of their proceeds.
- Urban Outfitters launched the clothing resale app Nuuly Thrift in 2021, where customers can sell their used Urban Outfitters clothes via an iOS app. Now, Nuuly Thrift is also a web platform, where users can make a free profile to sell used men’s, women’s and children’s apparel from any brand, not just Urban Outfitters. Nuuly users can deposit their earnings into their bank account or earn “Nuuly Cash” which is worth 10% more at Nuuly Thrift, Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN or Terrain.
- Wellness tech company Oura, the creator behind the health tracking Oura ring, announced a partnership with Therabody, creator behind the popular Theragun massager. The partnership aims to provide users with improved wellness solutions by integrating Oura’s biometric data with suggested Therabody therapeutic options. The Oura app will feature Therabody’s therapies (like guided massages using the Theragun), and Theramind content, like guided meditations.
- Select-favorite cookware brand Caraway will be available in 350 Target stores nationwide beginning this week, according to CNBC. The direct-to-consumer cookware brand is already available on Target’s website.
What we bought this week
My mom bought me these reusable silicone bags (similar to Stasher bags) at Costco and I love them. They’re perfect to toss any of my work snacks in, or treats for my dog to have at doggy daycare. Plus, they’re easy to hand-wash clean and are dishwasher safe and BPA-free.— Sadhana Daruvuri, social media editor
I bought these Universal Thread Katrina Platform boots from Target. The boots, which have a memory foam insole, tend to sell out quickly, but typically come back in stock every few weeks. I walked several city blocks in them for the first time the other day, and I couldn't believe how comfortable they were. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
I finally bought this turtleneck long sleeved cropped brami (bra camisole) from Klassy Network, after eyeing them for several months on their highly effective Instagram ads (and getting a recommendation from Select associate updates editor, Zoe Malin). The material is super soft and the turtleneck’s built-in bra is supportive without being too compressive. It’s a perfect piece for fall and also my Kim Possible Halloween costume.— Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator
What we’ve recommended this week
- To recommend products for rosacea and redness, we spoke to dermatologists and offered Select staff favorites we personally love.
- We spoke to cleaning experts to recommend the eight best vacuums for you to consider.
- We rounded up gift ideas for sisters, tech nerds, couples, teen girls, newly-engaged couples, gamers and budget shoppers this week as we near the holiday season.
