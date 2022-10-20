It can be challenging finding the perfect gift, especially when you’re trying to find a single present that works for two people. A good couple’s gift sparks joy on an individual level and has the potential to strengthen their unique bond.

From the frequent fliers to the hosts with the most, read on to discover a range of gifts for every couple on your list.

Best gifts for couples in 2022

Whether they love to entertain or live for a vacation, here are some great gifts for couples that we think Select readers will love. These gifts span numerous interests and budgets.

Best gifts for couples who love to travel

These trip-savvy ideas will help them navigate the world. Discover experiences, equipment and more for the frequent fliers in your life.

Give them memories that will last a lifetime with Tinggly’s Experience Gift Boxes designed specifically for couples. Choose from Taste the World; Bucket List; Fun Together and more. Each gift box offers couples the option to choose from thousands of global experiences. Order the Experience Gift Box directly from the website with your own personal message for the recipient and have it delivered instantly by e-voucher, or by post in a beautifully designed gift box. There’s no expiration date, and recipients also have the option to receive a full refund if they choose.

If they like to explore, help them record their adventures on this handmade three-panel wooden map from Etsy. Made of multiple layers of wood and cork, this wall art has a beautiful 3D effect and comes in different versions so you can get the size just right. Choose between natural, pecan, dark walnut or dark gray for the base of the map, and consider customizing the map for a more personalized feel (30-day turnaround).

Impress the frequent fliers with a set of suitcases they’ll be proud to take for a spin around the airport. Monos’ carry-ons (currently available in ten finishes) come equipped with special compartments for organizing items and getting out the door fast.

Put some extra pep in their step with a new pair of sneakers from Allbirds, which have garnered a following among celebrities (and are a Select favorite) for their eco-friendly materials and minimalistic design. The brand’s Wool Runner Mizzles come in both men’s and women’s sizes and provide extra warmth on chilly days, the brand says.

When it comes to storing toiletries, these silicone dopp kits from Tooletries are a great option — they boast a heavy-duty, leak-resistant zipper and waterproof fabric for keeping goods clean and dry, according to the brand. To add an extra touch to the gift, you can throw in a few essentials to get them started.

Best gifts for couples who need some R&R

These cozy ideas will help them rest and restore. Discover throws, robes and more for couples who appreciate the comforts of home.

When it comes to cool weather, you can never have too many blankets — and this reversible pick from Pottery Barn is about as comfy as they come. Scoop it up in one or two of six shades (the brown ‘Mushroom’ feels like a big bear hug) for their rainy days and bonfire nights.

If some pampering is in order, gift them a day (or two) to destress with this basket from Wine Country Gift Baskets. The collection brings together Steeplechase Vineyards’ cabernet and chardonnay wines along with Cru de Provence’s lavender- and vanilla-scented spa products, including body lotion, bar soap, bath caviar, body scrub, shower gel and more.

Help them get a good night’s sleep with a set of five-star threads from Brooklinen. The brand’s Classic Core set is a year-round essential, while the Flannel Core Sheet Set is one of my fall/winter staples (I’m currently loving the plaid and windowpane patterns).

Upgrade their bath with luxurious towels that feel like a day at the spa. This set from Parachute is made of 100% organic cotton, with a touchable texture they’ll want to get wrapped up in.

Consider adding to their spa experience with a matching set of lavish robes. This Turkish cotton blend from Parachute should keep them warm and snug (the brand also just introduced a new ‘Fawn’ shade for the season).

Check at least one chore off their list with the help of a robot vacuum. This smart machine from iRobot is built with special dirt-detection sensors for tackling high-traffic spots and ensuring they always return to a clean home, according to the brand.

Best gifts for couples who love to entertain

These dining and tech items were made for gatherings big and small. Discover barware, turntables and more for your favorite hosts with the most.

If they like sharing their latest kitchen creations on social media, they’ll likely make good use of this cookbook from Alison Roman, which hosts a hearty helping of traditional recipes with a contemporary twist and is sure to bolster their Instagram following.

While you’re at it, consider this multitasking pan from Our Place, which has become Insta-famous for its ability to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store and more. This is especially great for couples with smaller spaces (the brand’s new Ovenware Sets have been gaining traction, as well).

What would the presentation be without a beautiful set of dinnerware? This coupe-style collection can be set as is for everyday gatherings or dressed up for special occasions (it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance, the brand says).

If spirits are more their speed, try helping them refine their pour with artful cocktail glasses. This old-fashioned set is best served on the rocks, whereas these coupe glasses are better shaken (not stirred).

Kickstart their morning routine with this professional brew station from Ninja. It will save them endless trips to the local barista and serves as a single-serve, pod and 12-cup drip coffee maker for getting the order just right.

Give the music-loving couple a reason to get up and dance with this streamlined record player from Crosley. This model packs two speeds, an automatic tonearm and a clear dust cover in one compact frame that looks almost as good as it sounds, the brand says. Music experts have told us that all-in-one record players won’t deliver the best sound quality, but they’re a good option (and gift) for novices who want the convenience of a machine that does it all.

Sports lovers? Museum-goers? There’s something for everyone in Samsung’s ‘Frame’ TV, which serves as a smart TV, art gallery and so much more. And that’s not to mention the easy setup and incredibly sleek design, which can be dressed with different frames and displayed on a console or wall for a custom viewing experience. Select editors noted its uniqueness in a recent TV buying guide.

Best gifts for couples who love the outdoors

These adventurous ideas will help them get out of their element. Discover backpacks, bikes and more for couples who like to get outside and explore.

You can never overestimate the power of a warm zip-up or pullover on a chilly plane or trail. This one from Patagonia (available in women’s and men’s sizes) is made of 100% recycled polyester high-pile fleece and comes in a range of shades for feel-good comfort that doesn’t sacrifice style.

If they like to hit the trails, you can’t go wrong with a handy set of hiking backpacks. This water-resistant pick from Osprey is designed with a hydration sleeve and AirSpeed back panel for keeping them hydrated and ventilated along their journeys, according to the brand.

For the camping or beach-going crew, consider a cooler that will keep their stash cold. Yeti's ‘8 Soft,’ which holds up to eight cans with some wiggle room for snacks, is the perfect companion for day trips (the brand also offers bigger coolers, along with water and coffee canisters for different preferences and budgets).

Make them feel like kids again with a new set of wheels from Retrospec. The Euro-style Beaumont City Bike comes in a version with a crossbar or a step-through frame for easy on and off. It has seven speeds that are perfect for day cruising on both flat ground and challenging inclines, says the brand. It also has a rear rack so you can carry along some extra items or strap on a shopping tote if running errands. For extra storage, you can opt to purchase a basket. Its ErgoComfort seat promotes a comfortable upright riding position, according to Retrospec.

