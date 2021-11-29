Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though online spending on Black Friday decreased from 2020, retailers hope to see record-breaking sales during today's Cyber Monday. It’s expected to be the biggest online shopping day of 2021.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more are offering discounts on items like coffee makers, Apple products and vacuums, as well as furniture to upgrade your home. And though some Black Friday furniture sales carried over into Cyber Monday, this week might be your last chance to save on couches, dining sets, outdoor furniture, bed frames and more — many sales end between tonight and tomorrow.

Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we compiled worthwhile furniture sales and deals this Cyber Monday from retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, Article, Ashley Furniture Homestore and more.

Cyber Monday 2021: Furniture sales from Lovesac, Overstock and more

We've compiled this list of Cyber Monday furniture sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: Furniture deals on office chairs, Pottery Barn and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals across furniture sales, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 187 reviews on Amazon

This coffee table is designed with mixed materials: glass and wood. The glass tabletop holds up to 40 pounds, according to the brand, while the wood tier below holds up to 30 pounds. The coffee table also features a drawer and comes in several colors, some of which come with different tabletop materials.

4.7-star average rating from 53 reviews on Birch Lane

Birch Lane’s Cagle Dining Table is designed from solid, reclaimed wood. It features a slatted top awash in a desert gray finish, and Birch Lane says it sits four people comfortably. Tools required for assembly are included with the table. In addition to the sale price, you can get an extra 25 percent off this item with the code EXTRA25.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

This buffet is constructed from solid pinewood and boasts three drawers and two cabinets. The cabinets have adjustable shelves, and the buffet legs are removable. There are also two cord cutouts in the back.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 293 reviews on Amazon

Bar carts can be useful if you’re hosting guests for the holidays, providing you with a place to set up a drinks station. This bar cart is on wheels, and the wheels also have casters to lock them in place. It boasts two glass shelves that feature a silk-screened geometric pattern, too.

Select writer Jessica Migala said this sofa is large enough to comfortably fit her family of four. You can customize the couch online, choosing features like fabric and leg finish, though it comes disassembled in boxes. You can arrange the sofa in multiple formations, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

Available in a set of two, these chairs come in colors like Gray, Blush, Sand, Charcoal and more. The chairs feature contoured seat backs and rubberwood legs and are padded. In addition to the sale price, you can get an additional 15 percent off with the code CYBER15, since this item is over $600.

4.6-star average rating from 4,873 reviews on Lovesac

Earlier this year, LoveSac introduced StealthTech, building chargers and speakers into its furniture. During Cyber Monday, Lovesac is discounting its StealthTech offerings, and you can custom build your Sactional to be in whatever configuration you’d like, choosing from different types of seats, arms and more, according to the brand. The StealthTech system comes with a subwoofer, sound bar, power hub and more, and you can choose among different materials for the Sactional’s removable, washable cover.

5-star average rating from 1,051 reviews on Burrow

Burrow — a Select reader favorite brand — offers its Block Nomad Armchair with a matching ottoman. You can choose among five fabric colors and six different leg types: three wood and three metal. The chair features a built-in USB charger, and both the chair and ottoman are constructed with foam cushioning. When purchasing the chair, you also get to personalize the arm and flipback cushion styles, according to Burrow.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 1,016 reviews on Herman Miller

This chair from Herman Miller is one of Select’s favorite ergonomic desk chairs. It boasts a head cushion and high mesh back, as well as wheels on the legs. The chair comes in Small, Medium and Large sizes, and you can customize features like the arm pad material, back support and more, according to the brand.

5-star average rating from 820 reviews on FlexiSpot

Select editor Morgan Greenwald uses this desk at home and loves how easy it is to transition from standing to sitting. We previously recommended FlexiSpot models in our guide to standing desks, and this option sports a rectangular desktop. It comes in multiple colors like Black, Maple and more. You can raise the height of the desk using the buttons on its keypad and customize features like the desktop size, keypad type and more at an additional cost, according to the brand.

