Apple unveiled a new Mac mini and MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips this week. The company says the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are “the most powerful and efficient chip ever in a pro laptop.” The M2 Max offers up to 38-core GPU and 96 GB of unified memory and support for up to four external displays. The laptops are available starting 1/24. Reebok launched their new Yard Love Apparel Collection, a hoodie and t-shirt line honoring Black Greek life organizations earlier this month. Offered in seven colorways used by Black fraternities and sororities across the country, the line “was built to shine a light on the important work of these groups who continue to create positive social change today and pay homage to those who fought against racial isolation and racial barriers on predominantly white college campuses,” says Reebok. In tandem with the Yard Love line, Reebok pledges to donate a minimum of $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund. Manscaped, a men’s grooming company, has released the Beard Hedger Advanced Beard Trimmer. The cordless beard trimmer has up to 20 different lengths for a custom trim and a 41 mm titanium-coated, rust-resistant blade, says Manscaped. Its lithium iron battery has a 60-minute runtime and its waterproof design means you can use it in the shower . The trimmer can be sold separately or as part of Manscaped’s Beard Hedger Advanced Kit with a shampoo, conditioner, moisturizing oil and facial hair comb. Size-inclusive shapewear company Shapermint has launched the Essentials Everyday Empower Mesh Shaper Shorts, available in sizes small to 4XL. Shapermint says these “barely there, light-as-a-feather shaper shorts” have five Targeted compression zones to help smooth your figure while minimizing any sweat or cellulite.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Fiture is offering discounts on its Core and Mini mirrors through Jan. 31. New users who purchase a Fiture mirror between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 can get a one-year membership for free. Pact is offering 25% off bedding through Jan. 31. Madewell is offering 30% off on select styles through Jan 26. Verizon is offering the second generation AirPods for $199.99, down from $249.99 Shapermint is offering 40-70% off their Essentials collection sale through Feb 16, in celebration of Valentine's Day.

What we bought this week

After spending a frankly excessive amount of time researching (I have the spreadsheets to prove it), I bought a lightly used Sony A7C mirrorless camera. I love its compact size, incredible auto-focus and gorgeous image quality. It blows any smartphone camera out of the water, but does take a lot more time and focus to use, like any digital camera. It was an expensive purchase, but buying used helps, and it’s still loads cheaper than Sony's high-end digital cameras. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I’ve been searching for a new vacuum since Black Friday, but I was having trouble finding anything I was in love with. Last weekend I noticed Tineco’s Pure One S11 Spartan vacuum was on sale at Walmart. Tineco is a brand Select has written about and the vacuum has a bunch of the features I was looking for. I jumped at the price and purchased it and have been in love ever since. It comes with a bunch of attachments so you can reach hard to reach areas and clean furniture, and also converts into a hand vac. It does a great job of getting rid of the pet hair on my floors I could barely even see, so that’s a major win. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Hands down Skin Food Fix's Shea Body Butter is my favorite body moisturizer. I originally found it in a little boutique in Montauk, NY — Skin Food Fix is a small, woman-owned business — and became slightly obsessed. When I hit the bottom of the jar, I googled it to order more and, happily, it just came. Here’s why I love it: The whipped “souffle” texture is light and fluffy, but it really softens my skin beautifully. It also gives my skin a pretty sheen, but somehow doesn’t feel super greasy. According to the company website, it has no parabens or cancer-causing chemicals and uses fair trade, organic shea butter. The only thing I don’t love is the smell natural unscented creams tend to have. It’s not bad, I just prefer a light scent. This time I also bought the Nilotica Shea Butter “everything balm,” so stay tuned for an update after I try it. - Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend beard trimmers and beard oils, we spoke to hair stylists and dermatologists about their favorite options and proper beard care overall. To recommend the best period underwear, we ended up pulling the Thinx Cheeky and the Thinx Super Hiphugger from our coverage after they were mentioned in a class-action lawsuit, which was settled privately, claiming they contained harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. To recommend the best bed sheets, we spoke to dermatologists and textile technologists to learn more about fabric.

