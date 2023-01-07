This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — the annual Las Vegas tech trade event where companies debut their tech and electronics, like TVs, gaming gear, laptops and more—is this week. We’ll discuss a few highlights, plus Diptyque’s new limited-edition Halong Bay-inspired collection.
New this week
At CES, Roku, one of the top streaming platforms for smart TVs, announced it is releasing its own Roku-branded TVs. The brand says itsRoku Select and Plus Series TV, as well as a new soundbar, will be available in the spring.
Another brand launching a TV at CES, the Displace TV, says it’s the world’s first wireless TV. Weighing less than 20 pounds, the 55-inch 4K TV can stick onto any wall via its built-in suction back, according to Displace. The prototype TV operates via four rechargeable batteries and is available for reserve now, says Displace. There are no available official release dates or pricing on their website.
Another exciting prototype, L’Oréal launched their Brow Magic augmented reality brow applicator.. Developed with Prinker, a temporary tattoo technology company, the process first has users scan their face with L’Oréal Brow Magic app. On the app, users select their desired brow shape, thickness and overall effect. From there, users hold the applicator up to their eyebrow, and the applicator uses 2,400 nozzles to print their desired eyebrow style directly onto their brows. You can see the Brow Magic in action in a video demo on L’Oréal’s website.
Ring, the Amazon-owned brand known for its video doorbells, has launched its first-ever car product: the Car Cam. The dashboard security camera is expected to start shipping on Feb. 15, 2023, according to the brand.
French Perfume house Diptyque has launched a new Halong Bay-inspired collection. The Do Son line, named after the Vietnamese seaside where one of Diptyque’s founders spent his childhood summers, has the spicy scent of tuberoses and captures the smell of a sea breeze, says Diptyque. The scent is available in multiple products, like the eau de toilette, eau de parfum, hand and body gel and more. As an accompaniment to the collection, the Werlen Meyer creative studio and musician James Blake have created a short, animated film that brings to life the founder’s childhood memories between Paris and Vietnam.
What we bought this week
"Like a lot of people, I recently signed up for a gym membership. While I've found regular strength training helpful for my goals, I've also found it incredibly tedious. To help alleviate my boredom, I bought a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds. They're similar to AirPods Pro, in that they have Apple-specific features, swappable eartips, noise canceling and transparency sound modes. But they're more fitness-oriented than AirPods Pro — they have a little rubber wing that sits in your ear, making the fit more stable. So far, they're comfortable, sound great and are easy to carry around." Harry Rabinowitz, reporter
The best gift I got this holiday season was the Alo Warrior Mat. I’ve had my eye on it for a while since all the instructors in my Alo Yoga classes use it. The brand says it offers a no-slip grip even when you’re super sweaty, which couldn’t be more true. I used it at hot yoga and it didn’t slide around at all. It’s quickly become my favorite workout accessory. Zoe Malin, Associate Updates Editor
