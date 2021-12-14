New & Notable from Grove Collaborative, Universal Standard and McIntosh

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As we get closer to the winter holidays, we’re beginning to see some shopping trends emerge, notably that consumer holiday shopping is back near 2019 levels.

According to a recent American economic survey by CNBC, 78 percent of respondents rated the American economy as either “poor” or “fair.” And the economy does still face major challenges, global supply chain issues and inflation being chief among them. But that same poll showed that Americans’ perception of the economy hasn’t stopped them from spending more during the holidays: Respondents plan to spend an average of $1,004 on holiday gifts this year, compared to $886 in 2020 and $987 in 2019.

Popular cycling brand Peloton hopes to be on consumer shopping lists this holiday season, but it recently found itself in a (hilariously) precarious predicament.

In the premiere episode of the “Sex and the City” sequel, which aired Thursday, the character Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, dies of a heart attack after his Peloton class. The plot twist caused stock prices to fall, adding to what’s been a difficult year for the company’s shareholders. But on Sunday, Peloton released an ad with Chris Noth and his character’s Peloton instructor, played by actual instructor Jess King, proclaiming, “He’s alive!” complete with voiceover by Ryan Reynolds. Shares went up 5 percent at the start of the week.

Though the holiday shopping season may be wrapping up early this year, companies continue to release new products and designs. Here are some recently introduced products we’ve gathered based on Select reader interest that you can buy or preorder today.

Grove Collaborative released a new pet collection, Good Fur, which, according to the company, is dedicated to sustainability — the full line is made without single-use plastic. Grove Collaborative says that the products do not contain any harsh chemicals or insecticides and that they are made with organic ingredients. The line consists of Soothing Shampoo, Soothing Conditioner, Flea & Tick Shampoo, Flea & Tick Spray, Tear-Free Puppy Shampoo and a Silicone Brush.

Universal Standard, notable for offering clothes in a wide range of sizes — from 00 (4XS) to 40 (4XL) — recently released a new loungewear collection. The company says that the collection is made of high-quality materials, including silk and pima cotton. Available in 22 sizes, each item is under $200. They include the Softie Silky Jersey Pajama Top, Light N Fluffy Waffle Knit Jogger, Dolci Top and more.

McIntosh, known for its premium audio products, released new wireless loudspeakers: the RS 150 and RS 250. Both are described by the company as standalone and completely wireless, with built-in compatibility for platforms such as Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast, Roon, Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect. You can check these approved online dealers for availability.

