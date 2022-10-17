This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

New this week

This week, luxury fragrance brand Le Labor partnered with the Met Museum on a limited-edition candle, makeup brand Sheglam has a new Tim Burton-inspired brand, and Teva launched a new hiking boot.

Just in time for Halloween, beauty brand Sheglam has debuted a “Corpse Bride”-themed makeup collection that mimics the color palette of the animated dark fantasy film by Tim Burton. The collection includes a “moonlight eyeshadow palette,” ($9) of dark, spooky hues, various “ghostly glitter” ($4) gels, a blue-tinted “ethereal lip balm,” ($5) and more. The whole collection is $44, comes packaged in a decorative box and is available for purchase at Sheglam. Cult-favorite fragrance brand Le Labo has partnered with the Metropolitan Museum of Art on a new, limited-edition scented candle. The hand-poured Laurier 62 ($92) is formulated with laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus and thyme, but its label is as much of a draw as the scent. It features an unfinished nature drawing by Neo-Impressionist Henri-Edmond Cross, a watercolor-over-graphite work currently housed at The Met. Teva, known for its iconic sandals, has launched a new waterproof hiking boot, made from earth-friendly materials, says the brand. The Geotrecca ($150), available in both men’s and women’s sizes in an array of color patterns, is designed to offer comfort and stability in hot weather, but also in rain or wet climates.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Shein pledges to cut emissions and consumer spending remains flat amidst inflation.

What we bought this week

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale this week brought deals across product categories, like fitness, tech and wellness. Here’s what our staffers bought for themselves while covering the event:

I stocked up on my favorite Ouidad shampoo and conditioner, and also got this faux olive tree I’ve been eyeing (which I learned about from TikTok, of course). I watched the tree all day and when the price dropped below $100 for just an hour, I leapt at it. Since adopting my cat Wanda, my dreams of being a real plant mom have been put on hold (she has a tendency to eat the leaves), so this faux tree is a delightful compromise. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

As someone in constant need of a massage, the thought of buying a massage gun always intrigued me, but I was deterred by the price. During Prime’s Early Access Sale this week, I saw the Theragun Prime was on sale for $187 (down from $299), and jumped at the deal. The brand says the massage gun is ergonomically designed, and it comes with four attachments and has five massage speeds that can also be controlled via the Therabody app. It should come in handy after hours spent hunched over, scanning deals for our readers, and later this week after a Barre session at my favorite local studio, the Fit-In in Brooklyn. Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

I’ve been thinking about buying my dad an Apple Watch, because he recently started jogging – he likes to tell me how far he went, so I thought he’d enjoy tracking his stats. Plus, I like the safety features the Series 8 has, especially for older folks. So when I saw the Prime deal, I got one for him. — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

What we’ve recommended this week

To cover Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale this week, we covered the best deals on fitness gear, vacuums, home good and kitchen goods and more. While most of those deals are likely gone, we’ve rounded up readers’ most-purchased products from our coverage to show what sales you loved the most. We also kept scanning for live deals after the sale ended, which we rounded up here.

