For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The current sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale — runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon also has a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to buy a new vacuum for yourself or as a gift for the holidays, Amazon is offering notable discounts on robot vacuums, robot stick vacuums and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day vacuum deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime sale vacuum deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.3-average star rating from 15,350 reviews on Amazon

An upgrade to the Coredy R750, this robot vacuum also a mops. Its ultrasonic detection can distinguish between a hardwood floor and carpet and automatically boosts suction power and avoids mopping on carpet, according to the brand. It’s also voice assistant compatible.

Lowest price ever

3.9-star average rating from 5,054 reviews on Amazon

At its lowest price ever, this robot vacuum from iRobot uses a smart mapping feature to learn the layout of your home so you can pick and choose which rooms you want to clean. Unlike many other robot vacuums, this machine has an automatic dirt disposal that it dumps debris and dust into — according to the brand, the base can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. It connects to voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and pairs with the iRobot app.

4.4-star average rating from 586 reviews on Amazon

This isn’t Roomba’s top-of-the-line model, but it will efficiently map and clean your floors. Its dual multi-surface rubber brushes adjust to different types of floors. It pairs with the iRobot app, so you can schedule cleaning, says Roomba.

3.9-star average rating from 623 reviews on Amazon

This brushless robot vacuum is designed to be tangle-free. At 11 inches wide, it’s more compact than other robot vacuums and can easily fit between tables and chairs and under beds, according to the brand. It also has a mopping system. You can control it via voice assistants (like Google’s Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa) or the Lefant mobile app.

4.2-star average rating from 8,705 reviews on Amazon

This 11-inch wide robot vacuum can fit in narrow spaces, according to the brand, and has four cleaning modes, including edge cleaning and spot cleaning. It has up to 100 minutes of battery life, says Lefant, and can be controlled by your smartphone via the Lefant app, or Google or Amazon’s voice assistants.

4-star average rating from 9,015 reviews on Amazon

This self-charging robot vacuum has four cleaning modes, including edge cleaning and spot cleaning and can run for up to 100 minutes. It has a stronger suction function than the M210, according to the brand, and a mopping feature. Cleanings can be scheduled via the Lefant app or Google or Amazon’s voice assistants.

4.3-star average rating from 24,029 reviews on Amazon

A Select favorite bagless option from our guide to the eight best vacuum cleaners, this anti-allergen vacuum comes with a detachable canister for portability and easily switches from deep carpet cleaning to bare floor cleaning, according to the brand. Shark’s “Swivel Steering” can help you maneuver around tight corners and furniture, says Shark.

The best Prime Early Access vacuum sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Early Access vacuum sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Early Access vacuum sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day vacuum and other floorcare sales we recommend.

