Bestselling products from Day 1 of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

From coffee makers and smart plugs to air purifiers, vacuums and more here’s what Select readers have bought so far.
The Prime Early Access Sale is well underway — here’s what Select readers have bought so far.Kara Birnbaum for NBC News
By Shari Uyehara

The Prime Early Access Sale is well underway, offering Prime members another opportunity this year to snag discounts across tech, fitness, wellness, home and other categories. The sale, which runs through Oct. 11, is the first time in Prime Day’s history that Amazon is hosting two major sale events in the same year. To give you an idea of what Select readers have been shopping for during this sale event, we rounded up the most purchased products from our coverage so far. As always, each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure they were at their lowest price in at least three months when published.

1. Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control

2. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

3. Crest 3D Whitestrips

4. Kasa Smart Plug

5. Levoit LV-H132 Personal True HEPA Air Purifier

6. Aura Carver HD Smart Digital Picture Frame

7. Amazon Smart Plug

8. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

9. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

10. Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini

11. AeroGarden Harvest 360

12. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.