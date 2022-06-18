Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’re highlighting a brand’s first hijab collection, a new multi-oven with cooking functions like air fry and steam, a new lightweight laptop and more products we think you’ll want to know about.

New this week

Dell redesigned its XPS 13 laptop to be even thinner and lighter than previous iterations, with larger speakers and longer battery life, according to the brand. Dell’s newest 12th Gen Intel Core processors are built into the laptop, which comes in 13-inch through 17-inch sizes. Lululemon introduced hijabs in two machine-washable styles, the Lightweight Performance Hijab and the Scarf-Style Hijab. The brand said the former is designed for running and training because it has an adjustable drawstring to help the hijab stay in place. The latter hijab is customizable — but it doesn’t have the Performance Hijab’s drawstring, so it could be better for low-impact activities like yoga or walking. Panasonic debuted the HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven. It’s built with two oven racks, as well as a water tank and broiler to power the oven’s steam cooking functions. You can also choose from cooking modes like air fry, bake, stew, ferment and more. REI released two electric bikes with 20-inch wheels and memory foam saddles: the Generation e1.1, which has a 36V removable battery that lasts up to 40 miles between charges, and the Generation e1.2, which has a 48v removable battery that lasts up to 50 miles. The e-bikes are only available to REI Co-op members until September 1.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

MasterClass is offering up to 35% off annual memberships through June 19. Lo & Sons is offering up to 30% off through June 19. Cleancult is offering 20% off sitewide through June 20 with code DAD20. Brava is offering 15% off its Starter Set on Amazon with code BRAVA15OFF through June 19.

Shopping news: Prime Day, Deal Days and summer vacation rentals

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will run from July 12 through July 13. Only Prime members are eligible to shop the mega sale, and shoppers can start browsing select deals on June 21. Target announced that Target Deal Days will run from July 11 to July 13. Shoppers can start saving leading up to the event with Target’s Deals of the Day, which began this week. Roku partnered with Walmart to make it easy for Roku TV watchers to use their remotes to shop during commercial breaks. All you’ll have to do is select the product during its commercial and check out using Roku Pay — products are exclusively fulfilled by Walmart via Roku. Revlon filed for bankruptcy protection, citing challenges like supply chain issues that are preventing the company from fulfilling demand for its products in a timely manner. Retail sales, which tracks consumer demand for goods ranging from groceries to furniture, dropped by 0.3% in May. This is the first time retail sales fell in five months and CNBC reports that consumers are pulling back on spending due to inflation. Tampons are in short supply across the country as the U.S. continues to address the baby formula shortage. If you’re looking for alternative menstrual products, check out our guides to menstrual cups and period underwear. Getaway, a cabin and vacation rental company, is opening nine new Outposts by the end of the year across the U.S. and piloting new lodging experiences, including Getaway Campgrounds, which offers private campsites with amenities like kitchens, bathrooms and more.

What we bought this week

Zoe Malin added this eye cream to her daily skin care routine. Zoe Malin

No one ever wants to admit that their parents are right, but in this case I have to — after weeks of my mom insisting I start using eye cream, I bought Cocokind’s Revitalizing Eye Cream and it’s now my favorite part of my daily skincare routine. I just used the last few drops of the first tube I bought and in the past three months, the cream has made my under-eye area noticeably brighter and much more hydrated. The tube features a metal applicator tip to help you blend the cream into your skin, and it stays cool which I’ve found to be refreshing. I also keep the cream in the fridge for an even greater cooling effect. – Zoe Malin, editorial intern

Justin Krajeski installed this Pottery Barn shelf in his apartment. Justin Krajeski

Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn. How do I love you? Let me count the ways. One, the display bookcase I raved about last week. Two and three, this Temple Street 3-Tiered Shelf. (I bought two of these shelves, so my math maths.) Like the display bookcase, this three-tiered shelf is svelte and crafted from steel — especially good for a smaller space where every inch of your wall is sacred. Plus, since it sits up on the wall, there’s room below it for other things: in my case, trash cans and dressers (the title of my eventual memoir). — Justin Krajeski, associate editor

I fell in love with arepas during my college years in Los Angeles, but it's been much harder finding them in New York. So when I was putting together my Hungryroot order last week, these corn crackers caught my eye — they have all the flavor of my beloved arepas, and they're the perfect midday snack with some guacamole or my Trader Joe's Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor

What we’ve recommended this week

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.