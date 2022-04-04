New & Notable from Miir and Draper James

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Late last week, PlayStation announced that it was merging PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to launch three new subscription tiers for gamers in June: PlayStation Plus Essential (the same as PlayStation Plus) for $10 per month, PlayStation Plus Extra for $15 per month and PlayStation Plus Premium for $18 per month. PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service.

The idea is that higher tiers — for those who pay more money — get access to more games. Though the new service will not include day one access to first-party titles — a move that has upset some gamers — Plus Essential will otherwise offer the same as Plus does now. Extra will offer up to 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games to download, while Premium gets you an additional 340 games, including some from the original PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 3.

In other shopping news, we rounded up four personal loan lenders who accept applicants with credit scores of 740 and lower if you don’t have excellent credit but need money for bigger investments. (Maybe you’d prefer to buy all your PlayStation games separately instead of signing up for the company’s subscription tiers at all, for instance.)

Miir has launched a new Climate+ collection that features two tumblers (12 ounces and 16 ounces) and a wide mouth bottle (20 ounces) with double-wall vacuum isolation for hot and cold drinks. The collection is named as such because the new products were made without any new plastic, according to the brand. Miir says they also feature 25 percent less stainless steel than other products, are BPA-free and come with a product lifetime warranty. Their lids are recyclable and food-safe, too. Miir makes one of our favorite travel mugs and reusable cups.

Draper James, the Reese Witherspoon-led clothing line, has launched its first shoeware collection, which features ballet flats, espadrilles, wedges and heels in chambray, gingham and floral patterns. This is the brand’s first venture into the shoes category since it debuted in 2015 — the brand already makes shirts and tees, sweaters and sweatshirts and jackets and coats as well as a colorful collection of dresses. (We highlighted Draper James in our guide to our favorite summer dresses.) Draper James is also well-known for its wide variety of sizes and its support for philanthropy efforts like Girls Inc.

Burrow is hosting its Spring Sale through April 10, offering tiered savings with code BLOOM ranging from 10 percent off orders up to $1,499 to $600 off orders $4,000 and above. In 2021, we wrote about Burrow’s latest rug collection at length.

Avocado Mattress is having an Earth Month Sale through May 2, offering $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases using code FRAMED and two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress using code APRIL22.

is having an Earth Month Sale through May 2, offering $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases using code FRAMED and two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress using code APRIL22. Harmati is offering 40 percent off each piece in its Oreo Collection from April 1 through April 10 with the code OREO40.

