New & Notable from Osprey and Bellroy

Don we now our green apparel and happy St. Patrick’s Day, readers. Today, Shark and Ninja are hosting a Lucky Day Sale — they make our favorite affordable vacuum, as well as some of our favorite smart ovens and ice cream makers, respectively.

ThirdLove has announced plans to reopen 6 to 10 in-store locations this year after shuttering them at the beginning of the pandemic. Two of its west coast locations are open now, and ThirdLove has plans to open two more shops around San Francisco in the coming weeks. ThirdLove is a Victoria’s Secret competitor that makes activewear alongside a bra-sizing app for good measure. Once you’ve visited ThirdLove’s in-store location and picked up a sports bra, you may want to check out Allbirds’ latest Trail Runners SWT — now in new limited edition colors, including a yellow, a light gray, an ultramarine sole and a mauve sole for hiking and trail running. We’ve recommended Allbirds footwear in our guide to eco-friendly shoes.

And for all your general shopping, PayPal recently launched a Cashback Mastercard we recommend for any PayPal devotee to use on any of the above purchases. Whenever you swipe the card (literally or figuratively), you’ll earn 2 percent cash back, which goes directly into your PayPal account.

Osprey recently debuted its UNLTD (or “unlimited”) line of backpacks — the AirScape 68 (for men and women), as well as the AntiGravity 64 (for men and women). Both the AirScape and the AntiGravity backpacks use Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology — which the brand calls an industry first — which Osprey says offers lots of ventilation and cushion support, as well as a unique-sounding anti-slip grip. Both backpacks also have removable top lids that transform the backpacks into smaller bags, as well as adjustable hip belts. The slightly larger AirScape 68 has a stainless steel frame, while the smaller AntiGravity 64’s frame is made from a blend of stainless steel and aluminum. We’ve waxed poetic about its Aether Backpack and recommended its Transporter Duffel as a fitting Father’s Day gift.

Bellroy launched its Everyday Carry collection, which includes a new iPhone case-and-wallet combo, an ideal combo for those of us who can’t be bothered to remember to bring their iPhone and their wallet with them everywhere they go. Bellroy’s Everyday Carry collection introduces other new essentials like a slim wallet, a flip wallet that fully closes, a key case, a watch strap and an AirPods jacket, for when your AirPods case feels lonely (or it needs extra protection).

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

