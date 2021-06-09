Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Many father figures like to experiment with a nature-centric hobby, whether that’s throwing on a pair of hiking shoes, firing up the grill or planning weekend fishing getaways during warmer months. And finding the perfect outdoors-inspired Father’s Day gift can help your dad explore their adventurous side or incentivize them to take on new challenges on lakes, golf courses and trails.

To provide some inspiration for outdoor and recreational gifts to treat your outdoorsy father figure this year, we found some highly rated Father’s Day gift ideas that we think you should consider.

Best Father’s Day gifts for outdoorsy dads in 2022

These outdoor gift ideas are inspired by our coverage in the last year. To help you comb through it all, we separated these ideas into categories:

Best Father’s Day fishing gifts

This inclusive fishing tools set includes a fish gripper and pliers that can cut fishing line, crimp sleeves and remove hooks, according to the brand. The tools also feature ergonomic handles for a comfortable grip.

This soft-sided Ugly Stik Fishing Bag has a 21-liter capacity and comes with four tackle boxes, all of which can fit in the bag. It also has a padded shoulder strap and mesh top handle for comfort, as well as three zippered external accessory pockets.

These lenses are our favorite sunglasses for fishing. They feature a wraparound frame for extra coverage and polarized lenses to eliminate the glare bouncing off the water. The glasses are available in more than a dozen lens and plastic frame color combinations.

If they’re usually out on the water, this water-resistant holder can help keep their phone safe and dry, according to Hiearcool. The case can hold a device with a screen measuring up to 7 inches across, and it’s compatible with most smartphone devices, according to the brand. It comes with a detachable lanyard and is waterproof up to 100 feet, the brand says.

Best Father’s Day outdoor cooking gifts

This dishwasher-safe grill basket from Grillaholics can help your dad grill veggies without using foil or risking them falling through the grill grates. It has an open-hole design that lets the vegetables get enough heat without burning to a crisp, and its stainless steel design can handle high heat without warping, according to the brand.

One of our favorite portable gas grills, this Weber model weighs 42.5 pounds and features two folding side tables. It has enough cooking space and power to prepare a meal for four, according to the brand. The cooking grates are porcelain-coated cast iron, which the brand says makes them rust-resistant and easy to clean.

Thinh Phan, chief editor of BBQInProgress.com, told us this digital thermometer from Lavatools is one of the best grilling thermometers due to its functionality and affordability. It features a compact design for easy storage, a fast and accurate reading time and a display that provides temperatures in both Fahrenheit and Celsius, according to Phan. The display also has a backlight that’ll turn on automatically if it’s dark, and the device shuts off automatically if not in use.

One of our favorite grilling accessories, the Grill Armor Oven Gloves can protect your hands while they’re near a flame — the brand says these gloves can withstand heat up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also machine-washable and feature a silicone grip so your father figure can maintain a secure hold on their grilled meats and veggies.

Best Father’s Day gardening gifts

Erin Benzakein, founder of Floret Flowers, told us in our guide to gardening tools that a soil knife is a versatile tool that can be used to divide perennial plants, open plastic bags and cut twine. This option from Nisaku also has a sharp wide blade, which Benzakein told us can be useful for transplanting young plants and weeding.

This smart sprinkler controller allows for the scheduling and monitoring of a household sprinkler system. It combines data from national weather stations to skip or increase scheduled waterings, which the brand says can potentially save them significant amounts on their utility bills.

This comprehensive gardening kit comes with 14 essential tools — including shovels, pruning shears, a weeding knife and more — in a convenient carrying case. Each tool is crafted from rust-proof stainless steel and equips a plastic ergonomic handle, according to the brand.

Best Father’s Day cycling gifts

This strap-on saddle bag can attach to a bicycle seat and hold essential items on the go. It’s made from impact-resistant mesh and features a reflective trim as well as a spot to hang a tail light for nighttime riding safety, according to the brand. The bag is available in Small, Medium and Large sizes (the Medium and Large sizes can expand for even more storage).

This bike pump has a hammer-style construction that is designed to make inflating tires a breeze, according to the brand. It has a durable steel barrel and base, an extra long pivot hose and a padded handle for comfort, Topeak says. The TwinHead DX pump head fits Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves.

These cycling socks from Bombas are designed to provide cushioning at the ball of the foot and promote air flow in order to prevent moisture and discomfort while biking, according to the brand. The socks also feature a smooth knit stitch with a seamless toe to prevent bumps, Bombas says.

To practice safe and comfortable biking, this Schwinn helmet has over 20 air vents, extra rear coverage and a removable visor. The fit can be adjusted using a dial on the back, and it comes in one standard size that fits riders with a head circumference of 58 to 62 centimeters, according to the brand. The helmet comes in over a dozen colors and designs, including Carbon, Grey and Green Camo.

Best Father’s Day camping and hiking gifts

Equipping multiple blades, a can opener, a wire stripper, a toothpick and more, the Huntsman pocket knife can better prepare your dad for a trip in the wilderness. It sports 15 total functions and a lifetime warranty against any defects in material and workmanship, the brand says.

This fire starter from Plow & Hearth can be used to start a fire in wood stoves, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, chimneys, campfires and more. To use it, you just combine two of the all-natural fire sticks to create an intense fire that burns quickly, according to the brand.

The LifeStraw water filter can be a helpful tool to have during outdoor activities. Thanks to its micro filtration membrane, it can filter parasites, micro-plastics and impurities out of your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece, according to the brand. You can choose to buy the LifeStraw in bulk — it’s available in packs of two, three and five.

One of our favorite backpack coolers, this TOURIT bag can hold up to 30 cans at a time and is lined with a leak-proof insulation material that can keep items cold for up to 16 hours, according to the brand. In addition to the main compartment, it also has two side mesh bottle holders, two large front zipper pockets and a mesh pocket on the padded strap.

This duffel and backpack hybrid can not only store your father figure’s belongings during their camping or hiking trips, but it can also be used as a typical carry-on bag for travel. The bag features a durable water-resistant construction, two padded side handles and detachable and adjustable shoulder straps. The duffel comes in four sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium and Large.

One of our favorite fitness trackers, the Garmin Forerunner 745 can store music from streaming services like Spotify, allowing you to listen to your favorite playlists via Bluetooth headphones. It also has health-monitoring tools like wrist-based heart rate and sleep analysis as well as Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go. Its built-in tracking and safety feature enable you to share your real-time location with emergency contacts, the brand says.

This folding camping chair can encourage your father figure to enjoy a night by the bonfire. It’s made from polyester ripstop fabric and features a steel tubing frame for durability, the brand says. It also has versatile integrated cup holders on both armrests and side stash pockets to use for additional storage.

Best Father’s Day golfing gifts

Preloaded with over 38,000 worldwide courses, the Phantom 2 GPS can be a good resource for mapping and strategizing in a game of golf. It has an easy-to-read display that shows various distances on the course, the brand says. It can also connect to the Bushnell Golf app using Bluetooth to update your courses and access 3D flyovers and hole layouts.

If they’re already exhausted from a long day of golfing, this ball retriever can make the game a little less taxing. This 45-inch tool can extend up to 15 feet and comes with a dual-zip head cover for safe storage. It’s also available in a 25-inch version that extends up to 6 feet.

To make dad’s golfing experience a little easier, this grab-and-go golf ball holder clips to the side of their golfing bag and acts as a ball dispenser — they can simply load the balls at the top and pull them out from the bottom as needed, according to the brand. It can fit up to three golf balls and can fit both carry and stand bags, the brand says.

Practice makes perfect, so this putting mat may help improve their golf game on the course. It’s made with a fine nylon upper material and no-slip backing so that it doesn’t move around when they try to improve their putting tactics, according to the brand. It also features a “zebra” zone that teaches them how to avoid falling short and 10 “feel” zones for different exercises, WellPutt says.

Best Father’s Day outdoor apparel gifts

The Capilene Cool Trail shirt is crafted with quick-drying and odor-controlling material that can be comfortably worn outdoors in hot weather, according to the brand. And in line with Patagonia’s commitment to sustainability, each shirt is made with at least 50 percent recycled content designed to be comfortable and breathable.

This lightweight rain jacket is made from 100 percent recycled nylon to protect against wind and rain, according to the brand. It features an adjustable full-coverage hood, a chest pocket and two zippered hand pockets. When not in use, the jacket can pack away into its own pocket for portability.

One of our favorite expert-recommended hiking boots, the Altra Lone Peak Hiking Boots feature a platform that positions the heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground to encourage low-impact landing, according to the brand. These boots also feature rugged, grippy outsoles that do well on rocky terrain, plus over-the-ankle support, Altra says. For colder weather, Altra also offers a waterproof version.

This oversized watch from Fossil is water-resistant up to 165 feet, making it suitable for exercising and short periods of recreational swimming, according to the brand. The watch can be customized with a complimentary engraving at a Fossil store and the stainless steel band can be swapped with any of the brand’s 24-millimeter watch straps. You can also choose from multiple colors and styles, including Silver and Smoke.

