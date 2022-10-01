This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’re already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving dinner with two mini versions of mainstays from a Select favorite cookware line, and a new tableware line from the creator of the Always pan, plus an updated at-home espresso machine for the burgeoning barista. We also have info on both Amazon’s and Target’s October deals events and on seemingly the only item not affected by inflation these days: Costco’s famous $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo.

New this week

Our Place, the creator of the much-loved Always Pan, is expanding its kitchenware offerings to include a new ceramic tableware set. While the direct-to-consumer brand debuted tableware in 2021, this new set offers multiple ways to purchase: either in set dinnerware bundles or as individual pieces to build your own unique set. Dinner plates, for example, cost $60 for four, or the $295 “dinner for four” set includes a 17-piece set of plates, bowls, drinkware and, of course, Our Place’s viral Always Pan. The new tableware comes in four fall-friendly ceramic colors: white, Charcoal, Blush and Chestnut. If you’re a small-apartment dweller, or just a tiny-kitchen owner, Caraway’s new mini cookware set could be for you. A set of miniature versions of the brand’s mainstay fry pan and saucepan, the mini duo ($175) includes the mini fry pan and the mini sauce pan, which can also be purchased individually for $85 and $105 respectively. The new minis are constructed in Caraway’s nonstick, non-toxic ceramic coating and come in the same colors as the rest of its cookware sets: gray, cream, navy blue, Perracotta, Marigold (yellow), Sage (green), white and black. Breville, whose smart-connected oven we covered earlier this year, has launched a brand new home espresso machine called the Barista Express Impress, an update to the Breville Barista Express (which is currently 20% off). The Impress comes with advanced automation options including a smart dosing system and automated tamp (the tool used to pack or “tamp” espresso grounds into the basket of an espresso machine).

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

If you’re in the market for a new fall bag, Michael Kors is offering 25% off on select full-priced and already-reduced purses through Oct 12. Through Oct. 3, Avocado is offering $100 off its Eco Organic mattress with code: ECO; $200 off Green, Vegan and Latex mattresses with code: GREEN; and $300 off its Organic Luxury mattress with code: LUXE. Scrapbookers and photo enthusiasts can save 50% off on cards, custom photo prints, calendars and photo books with Shutterfly through Oct. 2. Raymour and Flanigan is offering up to 25% off during the 75th Anniversary Sale through Oct. 4

Shopping news: Amazon and Target are hosting October deal days and Costco reassures its $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda deal is here to stay

Target’s early holiday deal days (or Target Deal Days), will run next week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts on Oct. 6 and will run through Dec. 24. CNBC reports that Target plans to hire 100,000 workers for the holidays, too. Amazon is holding another Prime Day-like sale event this year, from Oct. 11-12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer Black Friday-level deals across product categories and brands like Peloton, New Balance, Philips Sonicare and more, according to the retailer. Costco is holding off on raising membership fees after reporting 4th quarter quarter results that beat expectations, according to CNBC . The wholesale retailer typically raises memberships fees every five years but says it hasn’t reached its typical milestone for a hike. Even better news: The CFO announced that the company’s beloved $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo (the same price it’s been since 1985), is unlikely to increase in price anytime soon, despite inflation. This month, plus size brand Eloquii will debut its bridal line exclusively on its website, according to RetailDive. The 50-piece collection will include slip dresses, jumpsuits and gowns. The separates, dresses and formal gowns begin at $49, $89 and $299, respectively. Eloquii, which offers sizes 14-28, was acquired by Walmart in 2018.

What we bought this week

Select editor Christina Colizza's younger brother inspects his pizza in the Ooni Koda. Christina Colizza

I didn’t technically buy the Ooni Koda pizza oven for myself, but I plan to benefit from it. That’s because I (along with my brothers) bought it for my parents, who both had birthdays in September. I tried the beginner-sized Ooni Koda 12 inch gas powered pizza oven at my cousin’s house and was delighted by the process: rolling dough, personalizing your pie, watching it crackle in the oven before gently removing it with the wooden Ooni pizza peel. So that my parents can use the oven on the countertop inside, instead of the outdoors' cumbersome barbecue propane tank, I bought them an adapter to use with smaller, camping-style propane tanks. The whole pizza process was a joyous affair and a birthday hit. Buon appetito. — Christina Colizza, editor

This Anker portable charger is perfect for travel. Mili Godio

I bought this Anker portable charger for a trip to Europe this summer and now I can’t imagine living without it. I like that it’s super slim, so I can easily fit it into my purse when I go out and need a quick charge. It also feels like it lasts forever: I can get about three full charges on my iPhone 13, which means I don’t have to recharge it all that often (something I frequently forget to do). — Mili Giodio, associate reporter

I put a slice of lemon in my water every morning — partially because I like to feel fancy and partially because it encourages me to drink more water. But whenever I would put cut lemons back in the fridge, they would shrivel almost immediately. When I came across Crate and Barrel’s Tovolo Seal N’Store containers, I was skeptical (so many kitchen gadgets I try don't actually work). But they have been a godsend: [The lids] click into place so easily, and a single lemon lasts me weeks now. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor

What we’ve recommended this week