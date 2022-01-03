Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

A new year is here, and while some may have adjusted their plans due to increased Covid-19 cases across the country, hopefully you were able to ring in 2022 and look forward to the months ahead.

Many are looking forward to the months ahead by setting New Year’s resolutions (which you might want to jot down in a bullet journal), but 2022 is already posing challenges for some, like winter storms and flight cancellations. If you’re stuck inside — and are maybe looking to test out a new streaming device you got during the holidays — it may be a great time to catch up on Betty White’s shows and movies after her passing last week.

In December, we reflected on 2021 by rounding up items Select readers purchased most in 2021, including cookware, smart home devices, sleep essentials and more. Air purifiers and face masks were also popular — you may currently be in the market for them thanks to the ongoing pandemic. And since many companies are delaying reopening plans, we also put together a list of bestselling work-from-home items for anyone looking to upgrade their remote workspace.

Something that may be on your to-do list this week is returning holiday gifts. Retailers expect to receive many returns, in part because shoppers buy items like clothing online, try them on at home and then send them back. And despite the global supply chain shortages we saw toward the end of 2021, e-commerce saw strong sales, especially during the holiday season. According to Adobe Analytics, online U.S. holiday sales are expected to have hit $207 billion from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 last year. Adobe also expects over $4 trillion to have been spent online globally in all of 2021.

New from Outdoor Voices, Evolvetogether and Supergoop!

Here are new items from Select reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

If you’re looking for new activewear in 2022, Outdoor Voices recently launched its Seamless collection, a line of apparel made from the brand’s Seamless Rib and Seamless Pique fabrics. The brand says the Seamless Rib material — which the line’s women’s leggings, longline bras and men’s tights are made from — was designed for everyday wear. The Seamless Pique fabric, used to make a women’s and men’s long-sleeved shirt and men’s tank, is lightweight, breathable and suitable for medium to high sweat workouts, according to the brand. Outdoor Voices says the apparel is made with over 60 percent recycled materials and available in colors like Black, Green Apple, Russet/Sunstone.

Available in three scents — Havana, Tulum and Monaco — Evolvetogether’s new deodorant features a water-based formula that is free from aluminum and goes on clear, the brand says. It includes DeoPlex, an ingredient the brand says neutralizes odors, as well as hydrating glycerin and tapioca starch to absorb sweat and moisture. The deodorant is also made with panthenol and vitamin B5 to moisturize skin. Evolvetogether says you get about 120 uses out of the deodorant, and it’s packed in a biodegradable and recyclable container. You can purchase each scent individually or get a pack of all three scents.

Supergoop! describes its Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost as a lightweight treatment oil moisturizer. It’s formulated with ingredients to hydrate skin, as well as provide SPF 40 protection from UV rays. The product contains ceramides and squalane, which the brand says work together to moisturize the skin barrier, as well as hyaluronic acid. It’s also made with a pre- and post-biotic complex to promote a healthy skin biome, Supergoop! says, and rice germ extract to soothe inflammation.

Sales to shop in the new year

If you’re looking for deals in 2022, we've rounded up options from retailers offering deals on furniture, clothing and more.

Wayfair will take up to 60 percent off through Jan. 4.

will take up to through Jan. 4. prAna is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Jan. 16.

is offering up to select styles through Jan. 16. Drybar is marking down prices up to 50 percent until Jan. 4 for the Winter Wishlist Sale.

is marking down prices up to until Jan. 4 for the Winter Wishlist Sale. Snow Peak is offering 30 percent off select styles through Jan. 31.

is offering select styles through Jan. 31. EveryPlate is charging $1.79 per meal, as well as taking 20 percent off another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January.

is charging $1.79 per meal, as well as taking another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January. Nest Bedding is offering 10 percent off mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10.

is offering mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10. Green Chef is offering $130 off plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January.

is offering plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January. Factor is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January.

is offering your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January. HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals and free shipping with the code HFNewYear during January.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.