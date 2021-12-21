Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the country have turned to air purifiers to help clean the air in their homes, removing indoor air pollution like dust, dirt and other allergens. Air purifiers were also sought after during wildfire season this summer. Some shoppers searched specifically for air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters, while others looked to purchase affordable models or ones for small spaces.

Many brands launched new air purifiers in 2021, like Bemis, which debuted its first line of air purifiers, and Coway, which introduced the 250S air purifier. Air purifiers were also on sale during shopping holidays like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more.

As we look back at 2021, we rounded up air purifiers that Select readers purchased most this year.

4.7-star average rating from 638 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Instant Pot launched new air purifier: What you should know

4.6-star average rating from 4,407 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 5 best quiet air purifiers of 2021, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 41,295 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to pick the best air purifiers in 2021, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 46,662 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to pick the best air purifiers in 2021, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 24,715 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to pick the best air purifiers in 2021, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 50 reviews on Cuisinart

Covered in How to pick the best air purifiers in 2021, according to experts

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.