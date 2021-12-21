IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The most purchased air purifiers we covered in 2021

Select readers were interested in air purifiers with HEPA filters, built-in air quality monitors, smart capabilities and more.
In 2021, Select readers gravitated toward air purifiers from Instant, Blueair, Cuisinart and more.
By Zoe Malin

During the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the country have turned to air purifiers to help clean the air in their homes, removing indoor air pollution like dust, dirt and other allergens. Air purifiers were also sought after during wildfire season this summer. Some shoppers searched specifically for air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters, while others looked to purchase affordable models or ones for small spaces.

Many brands launched new air purifiers in 2021, like Bemis, which debuted its first line of air purifiers, and Coway, which introduced the 250S air purifier. Air purifiers were also on sale during shopping holidays like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more.

As we look back at 2021, we rounded up air purifiers that Select readers purchased most this year.

Instant Air Purifier

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier

GermGuardian AC4825E Air Purifier

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

Cuisinart PuRXium Freestanding Air Purifier

