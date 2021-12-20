Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though the pandemic has been around since early 2020, masks — of both reusable and disposable varieties — were still widely sought after by shoppers in 2021.

Vaccinations became widely available across the country this year, but the threats of the delta variant and the omicron variant still have people on guard. While mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the 50 states have fluctuated throughout the year, masks are still very much a part of daily life, with some states reinstating mask mandates for the holiday season.

Select readers used several of our expert-driven guides to help inform their mask shopping. Below, we dive into the 10 face masks Select readers purchased the most this year.

4.6-star rating from 41,144 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to shop for the best KN95 face masks, according to experts

4.8-star average rating from 5,732 reviews at WellBefore

Covered in How to shop for the best KN95 face masks, according to experts

4.3-star average rating from 8,368 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to shop for the best KN95 face masks, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 41,545 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to buy disposable face masks, according to medical experts

4.6-star average rating from 5,923 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to buy disposable face masks, according to medical experts

4.8-star average rating from 9,080 reviews at Hope Health Supply

Covered in How to shop for the best KN95 face masks, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 25,554 reviews at Jaanuu

Covered in Best face masks of 2021: Doctors share their favorite masks

4.5-star average rating from 11,751 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to shop for the best KN95 face masks, according to experts

4.5-star average rating from 13,098 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to buy disposable face masks, according to medical experts

4.3-star average rating from 334 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Best face masks of 2021: Doctors share their favorite masks

