New & Notable from SodaStream and Burrow

Amazon recently announced its Climate Pledge officially reached over 300 signatories — here's how to shop for Amazon Climate Pledge friendly-products. We’ve seen other retailers expand their sustainability initiatives recently, too: For example, Sephora launched its Clean + Planet Positive initiative last summer, a category of brands focusing on climate commitments, sustainable sourcing, responsible packaging and environmental giving. As we near April, which is deemed Earth Month, you might find renewed interest in eco-friendly shopping — you can start your search with our guides to sustainable bathroom products, cleaning supplies and shoes.

Additionally, Fossil announced its water-resistant Group Gen 6 smartwatches are now compatible with Amazon Alexa — we previously featured Fossil in our guide to water-resistant devices. Users can set reminders, track Amazon orders, ask questions and more. If you’re looking for a smartwatch, check out our guide to fitness trackers — given smartwatches can make for substantial investments, you may want to consider buy now, pay later apps or credit programs.

SodaStream said its newest sparkling water machine, the Art, features a slim silhouette compared to other models — we previously covered the SodaStream Terra when it launched in the fall and featured one of its sparkling water makers in our guide to smart devices to help keep you hydrated. The Art boasts a manual carbonating lever that allows users to better control their desired level of carbonation, according to the brand. The cordless device is built with SodaStream’s Quick Connect CO2 technology, which the brand said makes it easy to insert cylinders into the machine. It also comes with reusable dishwasher-safe bottles. You can purchase The Art in black or white, and to complement the launch, SodaStream partnered with Dante, a New York-based restaurant and bar, to offer a new cocktail kit.

Burrow — whose recent launches we've recommended, including bedroom furniture, couch collections and rugs — released a handful of new products for Spring 2022.

First, Burrow debuted the Serif Square Coffee Table, a new addition to its line of living room furniture. The coffee table is available in Oak and Walnut finishes. Next, the brand introduced Sleep Kits for its Range and Field sofas, which come with items to make sleeping on the couch more comfortable like a memory foam topper and sheet set. And finally, Burrow announced that its Field Sofa is now available in a Plush Oatmeal style.

