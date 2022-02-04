New & Notable from Burrow, Kilne and Kohl's

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Valentine’s Day a little over a week away, you may be looking for gifts for loved ones whether you plan to spend the holiday together or apart. We created a handful of gift guides for the men and women in your life, plus rounded up our favorite retailers for sourcing flowers and plants. Before you buy any gift, be sure to check the shipping cut-off date if you want orders to arrive by the holiday. And if you’re gearing up to watch sports games or movies and shows all winter long and are in need of a new TV, we found highly rated big-screen options worth investing in.

In beauty news this week, APTO Skincare launched at Target in stores and online. APTO was part of Target’s Takeoff Beauty Accelerator program in 2021, and it’s now joining a handful of other brands in the retailer’s Natural Beauty section. Additionally, makeup and skincare brand Glossier recently laid off a third of its corporate staff, according to an email from the brand’s CEO to employees. Glossier previously scaled back by closing some of its brick-and-mortar stores in 2020.

In addition to gift guides and shopping news, we’re keeping an eye out for notable launches from brands across reader favorite categories from sleep to kitchenware. Today, learn more about Burrow’s bedroom collection, three new kitchen tools from Kilne and a plus-size activewear collection available through Kohl’s.

Expanding into bedroom furniture, Burrow’s new collection features a bed, mattresses, dressers and nightstands. The brand said pieces are designed to be put together yourself similar to its living room furniture, and some items don’t require additional tools for assembly. Burrow’s Lyric Mattress is available in two options — Lyric Foam or Lyric Hybrid Foam — and it comes in full, queen and king sizes, as does the Circa Bed. Burrow also partnered with bedding brand Sijo, offering sheets, pillows and duvet covers to pair with the new bedroom furniture. You can also browse Burrow’s Prospect Dressers and Nightstands, which the brand says are made with a lip on tabletops to prevent objects from falling off, as well as soft-close drawers and self-leveling feet.

Kitchenware brand Kilne added new tools to its collection, including a cutting board, utensils set and brush. The cutting board is designed to be lightweight, allowing you to easily pick it up and move it around the kitchen. It’s made from Acadia wood, as is the utensils set, which comes with a flipper and spoon. Kilne’s Tawashi Brush features a pine wood handle with coconut bristles to clean pots and pans, utensils and other cookware.

Kohl’s partnered with Superfit Hero to launch a collection of plus-size activewear in stores and online. Apparel includes leggings, tops and bike shorts in colors like Turquoise Seafoam, Black Charcoal and Magenta Pink. The collection offers activewear in sizes ranging from large to 7X (12-42) in stores and online. And while customers can buy online, Kohl’s said one of the most common complaints from plus-size shoppers is the lack of in-store availability for plus-size clothing, limiting the ability to try on pieces before they buy. Through offering the new activewear line in-stores, Kohl’s said it hopes to make plus-size clothing more accessible.

Ongoing sales to shop this weekend

If you’re looking for deals this weekend, we compiled some notable options across retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

Sur La Table is offering up to 50 percent off select cookware.

is offering up to 50 percent off select cookware. Casper is offering up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows during their Biannual Bedtime sale.

is offering up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows during their Biannual Bedtime sale. Gravity Blankets is offering 30 perfect off through Feb. 15.

is offering 30 perfect off through Feb. 15. Madewell is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items with the code FLASH through Feb. 7.

is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items with the code FLASH through Feb. 7. Buybuybaby is offering 25 percent off Fisher-Price swings, bouncers and rockers until February 28.

is offering 25 percent off Fisher-Price swings, bouncers and rockers until February 28. Home Depot is offering 25 percent off on storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.

is offering 25 percent off on storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27. 1-800-Flowers is taking 20 percent off Valentine's Day flowers, gifts and more with the code VDAYSAVE through Feb. 9.

is taking 20 percent off Valentine's Day flowers, gifts and more with the code VDAYSAVE through Feb. 9. Homesick is offering up to 20 percent off candles during its Valentine’s Day Sale.

is offering up to 20 percent off candles during its Valentine’s Day Sale. W&P is offering 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7.

is offering 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7. Great Jones is offering 15 percent off bakeware with the code SWEETVAL15 through Feb. 7.

is offering 15 percent off bakeware with the code SWEETVAL15 through Feb. 7. Milk Bar is offering free shipping on orders worth $75 and up through Feb. 14.

