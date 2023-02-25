New & Notable: Latest from Sony, Great Jones, Tempo and more.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted Sony’s newest VR gaming headset, Great Jones’ first glassware collection, Outdoor Voices’ new outdoor line and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about. You can also check our Presidents Day 2023 sales roundup for lingering deals on mattresses, home goods, and more.

Honeywell, one of our favorite air purifier brands, is offering up to 25% off all orders through February 27th. Pur is offering up to 40% on select bundles of water filters and dispensers through February 27th. Casper’s Presidents’ Day Sale is ongoing, with up to 20% off mattresses through February 28th. Beyerdynamic is offering up to 43% off many of its most popular headphones through 2/28. This sale is largely B-stock items: open box returns, demo units, or returns with purely cosmetic blemishes. Vietri is offering up to 60% off select home good items in its spring sale through 2/27. Amazon is discounting Samsung’s popular Galaxy Watch 5 to its lowest price ever ($220).

What we bought this week

“I tweeze my eyebrows rather than wax them, but I have a few rogue, very fine blond hairs under my brows that are hard to grab with the tweezer. So when I saw this battery-powered, pen-sized trimmer and it was less than $20, I figured I'd give it a try. It's not a super powerful trimmer, so it took several swipes to cut most of the little hairs. And I can't imagine trying to shape my brows with it, since I didn't find it to be very precise. But for what I need, it worked!” - Leah Ginsberg, Managing Editor

"I bought this wallet from Leatherology for my and my fiancé's anniversary this month — it's great quality and the perfect size (not big and bulky, but has enough space to fit all of his essentials). I also got it personalized with his initials to make it more sentimental.” - Mili Godio, Updates Editor

What we’ve recommended this week

We rounded up 29 bestselling kitchen gadgets from Amazon that provide great solutions for saving space and cutting down on prep work. To recommend the best dandruff shampoos, we spoke with dermatologists about the ingredients to look for and got their top picks. To recommend the best pour-over coffee makers, we spoke with baristas and coffee experts about tools, techniques and top-rated products. To recommend top-rated running shoes for women, we spoke with long-distance runners and certified strength and condition specialists about what to look for.

