This week, we’ve got three new wireless speakers, a flat iron that was specifically designed for long and coarse hair and a popular online word game-turned-card game, now available for pre-order.

New this week

On sale this week

Though we’re all still running off that Prime Day high, sales continue to abound. Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Amazon Prime Day results and a CVS ExtraCare event

Amazon said Prime Day 2022 was the retailer's biggest shopping event in history. Prime members worldwide purchased more than 300 million items and saved over $1.7 billion during the two-day event, the retailer said. If you missed out on shopping during Prime Day, don’t worry — there may be a second mega sale later this year, according to CNBC. CVS is hosting its annual ExtraCare Extra Thanks Event through July 23. ExtraCare rewards members get access to exclusive free gifts in the Deals & Reward section of the CVS Pharmacy app.

What we bought this week

Zoe Malin hung a disco ball planter in her window.

I recently moved into a new apartment with a huge window that’s just begging to be decorated with hanging plants. I bought the DADO Disco Ball Planter (which I had saved in my Amazon cart for months) and added an indoor plant with leaves that drape down the sides.

Sunlight reflects off of the disco ball and shines throughout my apartment, which is an added bonus. The planter was very easy to hang and it came with a handwritten note telling me who packed it. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern

Mili Godio bought these Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans. Mili Godio

After seeing the Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean all over TikTok for months, I decided to purchase a pair. Let me tell you, I definitely understand the hype:The Curve Love’s fit is great and not overly-tight on the legs —they actually sport an additional 2 inches on the hip and thigh to prevent them from forming a waist gap, Abercrombie says. This style has a split hem that provides more ankle room for comfort than other jeans I’ve worn, too, and I find the Light Wash color is great to dress up or down. — Mili Godio, associate reporter

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend the best olive oils, we talked to experts about why they prefer extra-virgin varieties and factors to consider while shopping like bottle color, harvest fate and more. To help you learn about how to return Amazon Prime Day purchases, we rounded up return policies from a number of retailers that hosted mega sales this week. To keep you updated about Apple’s latest tech, we covered the launch of the new MacBook Air.

