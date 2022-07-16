Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
This week, we’ve got three new wireless speakers, a flat iron that was specifically designed for long and coarse hair and a popular online word game-turned-card game, now available for pre-order.
New this week
- Sony introduced three waterproof and dustproof wireless speakers across price points — the XG300, which is rated to last 25 hours, the XE300 with around 24 hours of battery life and the more inexpensive XE200, which should last 16 hours.
- T3 launched the Lucea 1.5-inch, a flat iron with plates that are 50% wider than the 1-inch Lucea we recommend, good for tending to longer and coarser hair, according to the brand.
- Hasbro has partnered with The New York Times to take Wordle, the web-based word game, from online to offline. Wordle: The Party Game is available for pre-order now, but it won’t be available until October 1.
- Ruggable collaborated with Jonathan Adler on a collection that launched on July 14. The collection has 13 new designs and 21 total styles, including chenille indoor rugs and doormats.
On sale this week
Though we’re all still running off that Prime Day high, sales continue to abound. Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening now through July 31.
- Lovesac is offering 30% off Sac bundles through July 17 and up to 20% off sactionals.
- Athleta is offering up to 50% off a variety of fitness wear, from tankinis to shorts.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 70% off apparel during its Summer Clearance Event through July 23.
- Microsoft Store is hosting its back-to-school sale from July 11 to September 11.
- MOFT is offering 20% off its signature accessories through July 18.
Shopping news: Amazon Prime Day results and a CVS ExtraCare event
- Amazon said Prime Day 2022 was the retailer's biggest shopping event in history. Prime members worldwide purchased more than 300 million items and saved over $1.7 billion during the two-day event, the retailer said. If you missed out on shopping during Prime Day, don’t worry — there may be a second mega sale later this year, according to CNBC.
- CVS is hosting its annual ExtraCare Extra Thanks Event through July 23. ExtraCare rewards members get access to exclusive free gifts in the Deals & Reward section of the CVS Pharmacy app.
What we bought this week
I recently moved into a new apartment with a huge window that’s just begging to be decorated with hanging plants. I bought the DADO Disco Ball Planter (which I had saved in my Amazon cart for months) and added an indoor plant with leaves that drape down the sides.
Sunlight reflects off of the disco ball and shines throughout my apartment, which is an added bonus. The planter was very easy to hang and it came with a handwritten note telling me who packed it. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern
After seeing the Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean all over TikTok for months, I decided to purchase a pair. Let me tell you, I definitely understand the hype:The Curve Love’s fit is great and not overly-tight on the legs —they actually sport an additional 2 inches on the hip and thigh to prevent them from forming a waist gap, Abercrombie says. This style has a split hem that provides more ankle room for comfort than other jeans I’ve worn, too, and I find the Light Wash color is great to dress up or down. — Mili Godio, associate reporter
What we’ve recommended this week
- To recommend the best olive oils, we talked to experts about why they prefer extra-virgin varieties and factors to consider while shopping like bottle color, harvest fate and more.
- To help you learn about how to return Amazon Prime Day purchases, we rounded up return policies from a number of retailers that hosted mega sales this week.
- To keep you updated about Apple’s latest tech, we covered the launch of the new MacBook Air.
