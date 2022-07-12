IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 bestsellers: Top products of Day 1

From smart plugs and air fryers to teeth whitening strips and vacuums, here are the most purchased products during Prime Day (so far).
The most purchased products during Day 1 of Prime Day include
By Shari Uyehara

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and we at Select are covering the best sales and deals across home goods, tech, fitness equipment and more — with the first day of Prime Day drawing to a close, we wanted to see what were the most popular deals we covered.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers are hosting their own counter sales. To give you an idea of what else is out there, we're rounding up the best deals at retailers like Target and Bed Bath and Beyond. As always and to ensure the quality of deals, we’re using price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product we've covered was at its lowest price in at least three months. We're also keeping an eye on the best deals under $25 and the best deals under $100, as well as discounts on pet products and trending TikTok products.

Across every single deal we've shared with our readers today, below are the most purchased ones.

Prime Day bestsellers

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Amazon Smart Plug

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Apple AirPods Pro

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum

Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Blink Outdoor 3 Camera Kit

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

PUR PLUS Faucet Mount Water Filtration System

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

Differin Gel

KIND Bar Minis, Variety Pack

