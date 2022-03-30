Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Dyson is diving headfirst into the wearable tech space with the announcement of the Dyson Zone, a pair of noise canceling over-ear headphones that simultaneously serves as a personal air purifier. They equip an odd-looking mask that goes over the mouth and nose that, according to the brand, directly delivers clean air. Even though April Fools Day is right around the corner, we’re cautiously optimistic about this interesting idea to tackle both air pollution and noise pollution — Dyson hasn’t announced a price or release date, but did say the device is expected to become available in fall 2022, which follows the recently-announced new Airwrap coming this summer. A Select reader favorite, Dyson makes some of our favorite air purifiers, space heaters and vacuums.

As Women's History Month comes to a close, several of our favorite women-owned brands recently released new products for the start of the warm season.

Another launch in the clothing space, Universal Standard, which makes some of our favorite bike shorts, now offers its first-ever underwear line, serving denim sizes 00-40, which Universal Standard says range from 2XS to 4XL. For other underwear options with inclusive sizing, we compiled a guide to Select reader favorite brand Parade.

Williams Sonoma is now offering the CRUXGG Seasoned Blue Steel collection, an exclusive collaboration between Bronx-based Ghetto Gastro and kitchenware brand CRUX. The new collection includes four new products:

Made of heavy gauge, annealed carbon steel, the brand says these pans are safe for any cooktop and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. And though the pans have a black finish, they undergo a blue annealing process that hardens the steel and helps make it resistant to rust and corrosion, according to the brand. Ghetto Gastro and CRUX collaborated on a kitchenware line last year.

Last week, Williams Sonoma unveiled an all-new Olive colorway across multiple Le Creuset products, including one of our favorite Dutch ovens, available exclusively at the retailer and the Le Creuset site. The new collection follows the release of the Le Creuset Bread Oven, which we recently tried out.

Hims & Hers releases a range of new skincare products

Popular self care brand Hims & Hers just released new skin care products, including moisturizers, sunscreens, cleansers, dark spot correctors and more, doubling its skin care portfolio, the brand says. According to Hims & Hers, the latest offerings address summertime skin care concerns like sun care, dark spots and fine lines. In addition to skin care, the brand also offers telehealth and other OTC self care products like collagen powder and hair growth treatment.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Pottery Barn, an expert-recommended brand with the best blackout curtains, is hosting its Spring Warehouse Event and offering up to 60 percent off furniture, bedding, decor and more through today.

Ulta, a Select reader favorite retailer, is hosting its 21 Days of Beauty event through April 2, which includes 50 percent off select beauty products.

Gravity Blankets is one of our favorite weighted blankets, and it's now offering 20 percent off faux fur duvets, flannel duvets and flannel sheets through March 31.

Avocado, which makes some of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, is offering $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases using code FRAMED and two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress using code APRIL22.

