Black Friday is coming at us quickly, so you may suddenly be in the mood to shop for big weighted blankets, small appliances or just a pair of wireless earbuds to transport you away from all the madness. As we’ve been reporting (and will surely continue to), you don’t actually have to wait till Nov. 26, as major retailers are trying to get ahead of the pack with early Black Friday sales, including Target, Macy’s, Amazon and Walmart. Most recently, Kohl’s has joined the fray.

There’s a reason to be grateful for that: Supply chain issues have created bottlenecks that have slowed shipping around the world to a crawl. That means that shopping earlier reduces your chances of something you order being delayed past the holidays. And, according to shopping experts, you shouldn’t wait for prices to drop later in the month, either, since your best bet is to take advantage of holiday sales as early as you see them. To specifically help you out with shopping early for gifts, here are some of our favorites that should arrive on time.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by all the sales and deals that’ll soon be whirling around shoppers like a blizzard, but it can helpful to use price-tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to compare deals against historical pricing, or to use cash-back sites like Honey and Rakuten, which may have browser extensions to let you know if a retailer will offer cash back when you buy from it. You’ll see more similar promotions as Black Friday approaches.

New from Stitch Fix, Brooklinen and CRUX

Even in November, it’s not all about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are new and notable launches from brands that are Select reader favorites and brands we think you’ll want to learn more about.

Named after the Pennsylvania mill Stitch Fix bought four years ago, Mohnton Made is the company’s newest brand, with an emphasis on sustainable fabrics and size-inclusive, according to Stitch Fix. The line includes sweats, tanks, T-shirts and separates, all made with upcycled cotton, recycled polyester, natural dyes and other eco-friendly materials, according to the company. Both men’s and women’s Mohnton Made apparel are available at Stitch Fix now.

The Bronx, New York, foodie collective called Ghetto Gastro has partnered with the CRUX kitchenware company for a line of kitchen gear that includes air fryers, indoor grills, waffle makers, coffee makers and toaster ovens — most of them in the line’s striking red-and-white colors. Five percent of all proceeds will be donated to organizations fighting food insecurity from New York to New Orleans, according to the company. The CRUXGG line is now available at Target and Williams Sonoma.

After making a splash with its weighted comforters, Brooklinen has thrown the covers off to reveal its new line of weighted blankets. The blankets are made with textured cotton (and 1 percent spandex crepe on the face), with a quilted interior layered with tiny, eco-friendly glass beads that create a pleasant, reassuring weight that the company says can help ensure a more restful sleep. It comes in four colorways, including Deep Navy, Deep Rose, Deep Alpine and Terracotta.

Ongoing sales and deals to start your week

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, retailers’ deals and sales will heat up across categories. Sales going on this week besides the ones mentioned above include beauty, bedding, clothing and more.

Kohl’s has begun its pre-Black Friday sales with an additional 15 percent off certain purchases both online and in stores through Nov. 10. For every $50 you spend on certain items, you’ll get $10 back in Kohl’s Cash.

Starting Nov. 11, Sephora will start off its Holiday Savings Event with 20 percent off for Rouge members, 15 percent off for VIB members and 10 percent off for Insiders using the code YAYHOLIDAY . The sale ends Nov. 15.

will start off its Holiday Savings Event with for Rouge members, for VIB members and for Insiders using the code . The sale ends Nov. 15. Need new bedding to rest your head on? Casper shoppers can get up to 20 percent off with bundles, 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off everything else through Nov. 19.

shoppers can get up to with bundles, mattresses and everything else through Nov. 19. For those seeking home goods, The Company Store is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 27.

is offering sitewide through Nov. 27. Mattress Firm is offering up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 20 percent off bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27.

is offering up to mattresses and up to bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27. Women’s, men’s, kids and home products get up to 40 percent off through Nov. 26 at Nordstrom .

through Nov. 26 at . Our Place is offering discounts on several products through Nov. 14. The Always Pan is marked down to $99.

