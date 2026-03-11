This Ninja air fryer-toaster oven combo is 40% off — and it’s great for small kitchens

If you’re looking to give your kitchen an upgrade, consider a versatile appliance from Ninja that’ll also save you $100.

Right now, you can get Ninja’s Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for 40 percent off. The air fryer is the perfect size for cooking fries, pizzas, vegetables, frozen foods and more. It comes with multiple trays for preparing different foods and it has a glass door, allowing you to keep an eye on your meals. Plus, the appliance has a feature that helps you save room on your counter, making it great for small kitchens. And right now, it’s on sale for just under $150.

This air fryer comes with everything you’d expect from a quality air fryer-toaster oven combo: a fry basket, perfect for circulating air and cooking fries and other frozen foods until crispy and a sheet pan for preparing pizzas (up to 12 inches), wings, slices of bread, vegetables and more. It also has a removable wire rack and crumb tray so cleanup up is easy. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and it has modes for air frying, roasting, baking and more.

What sets this apart from most air fryer-toaster oven combos, though, is that it flips up so that the door faces the ceiling, saving you space on your countertop for food prep, utensils and more. That’s a major game changer if you live in a small apartment or have limited counter space.

Why this deal is worth it

Ninja’s kitchen appliances are rarely on sale for as much as 40 percent off. Other popular appliances, like the Ninja Crispi and Ninja Creami, are sometimes on sale, but for 20 percent off at most. With that said, this air fryer is just under $150, works as both a toaster and air fryer and has removable parts that are easy to clean (compared to a traditional air fryer basket).

$149.99 vs $249.99

Rarely on sale for more than 40% off outside of end-of-year sales

Best for people with small kitchens

Flips up to save space

Comes with multiple trays

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also often write about home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers, vacuums, blenders and more. I’ve written reviews on kitchen appliances and guides on how to clean your dishwasher, coffee maker and hardwood floors. I also previously worked as a food editor at Food Network Magazine, The Pioneer Woman and The Kitchn.

