With back-to-school just around the corner, now is the perfect time to shop for backpacks, coats and other fall must-haves. And if you can get a deal on those things, all the better. Right now, Patagonia is offering up to 40% off nearly 900 items for men, women and kids. The retailer is also offering free shipping on order over $99.

To help you shop, we scoured Patagonia’s once-a-season sale and zeroed in on the top deals. Every item below has at least a 4-star average rating and is at least 20% off.

The best Patagonia sale deals

This backpack is made from durable recycled materials and is sized for kids. The back is lined in mesh for breathability and there is a sternum strap to prevent the bag from slipping off narrow shoulders, according to the brand. It has an interior padded laptop pocket and two mesh pockets on the exterior to hold water bottles. The bag is also incredibly lightweight, weighing just over a pound. Currently, there are three colors on sale — rock melon, swallowtail geo and new navy. The larger adult version of this bag is also on sale.

Perfect for that in-between fall weather, this lightweight jacket is made from recycled nylon and has a relaxed fit so you can layer underneath it. It also has two oversized zippered pockets, an adjustable hood and a front zipper that’s covered by a wide placket. It has three colors currently on sale: bundle green, ink black and rock melon.

On the go a lot? This sling pack holds a decent amount of items and fits close to the body so it won’t get in the way if you hop on a bike or are trying to wrangle kids. It has a zippered pocket on the strap that’s great for storing stuff you need quick, easy access to — like a wallet or your phone. It also has a divided main compartment to keep your things organized.

These performance leggings have a quick-drying, moisture-wicking material that’s made from recycled fishing nets, according to Patagonia. They have a high-rise waist and the hem hits right above the ankle. These leggings also have two drop-in side pockets that you can store your phone or other small items in.

This duffel is the perfect size for a long weekend and can be worn over the shoulder or as a backpack. The bottom of the bag is padded to protect what’s inside when it’s on the ground and there’s a zippered pocket that you can access from the interior or exterior of the bag. The bag is made from recycled nylon that is weather and abrasion-resistant, according to the brand.

This half-zip is made from a lightweight, quick-drying fleece. The shoulder seams are intentionally slightly lower to allow you to wear a backpack comfortably and there’s a zippered chest pocket to keep items secure. It comes in nine colors and is available in sizes XS through 3XL.

Looking for a jacket that will carry your kid through the fall season? This quilted option is warm, windproof and water resistant, according to Patagonia. It has two zippered pockets as well as an interior zippered pocket. There’s also elastic binding at the cuffs to keep cold air out. The jacket comes in 10 colors and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

