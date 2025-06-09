Renting as a New Yorker definitely has its benefits, but with them, come some inevitable drawbacks — including not being able to make permanent renovations. While there are things I’d love to add to my apartment, like new flooring, I’ve learned how to compromise. Over the years, I’ve implemented renter-friendly upgrades, like putting up adhesive towel holders and key hooks, and installing a faucet aerators, which have helped make my apartment feel more special.

For me, lighting is a major part of my apartment’s overall feel, but I’m not much of a table lamp person, especially in my bedroom. So when Poplight sent me a sample of their popular smart sconce, I was instantly intrigued. The light looks and works like a typical sconce, but it doesn’t require any drilling or nails, and you can turn it on and off via a free app.

Below, I share everything about my experience using Poplight’s sconce and what you should know before buying one.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

What is Poplight?

The Poplight sconce, often simply called the Poplight, is a USB-C rechargeable smart sconce that doesn’t require any drilling or nails to install, making it ideal for renters and those who don’t want to make permanent or semi-permanent renovations to their space. Instead, to install it to your wall, you’ll use adhesive strips, a twist-to-lock base and built-in leveler. You can adjust the light’s temperature and dim it through the brand’s free app.

The light comes with a battery pack that you’ll have to charge for up to four hours (for a full charge that lasts between five and nine hours). The the light can last up to 30 days if you use it in intervals of 20 minutes or less, according to Poplight. (You can also buy a second battery pack as a replacement, which the brand recommends).

Every Poplight has a metal arm, polycarbonate shade and a 300-lumen (3-watt) LED instead of a traditional bulb. The brand is an LGBTQ+ and women-owned business founded in 2023. The bulb is slightly larger than a softball and the base is around the size of a round coaster.

I love using the Poplight’s warm temperature setting when reading or listening to music before bed. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

My experience with the Poplight

Installation

After receiving my sample, I spent a couple days in my space thinking about the best place to try it. I thought it could be a good addition to my bathroom, but ultimately decided to install it in my bedroom directly above my bedside table, which is adjacent to my door frame — it’s a New York City apartment after all, so space is limited.

Before installing it, it was helpful to lay out everything on my bed to see. It includes a base with a built in leveler and two double-sided adhesive strips, similar to a Command strip. I attached the strips to the back of the base while using the leveler simultaneously to make sure it was completely straight. The brand also recommends wiping the surface of the wall with isopropyl alcohol to dry it and make the base adhere to it more securely. After doing so, I pressed the base (without any bulb) firmly on the painted wall for about one minute.

It was easy to install the Poplight thanks to the included level on the base. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Something to pay attention to: You have to allow the base to adhere to the wall for at least a few hours (the brand recommends at least one hour) before adding on the light to ensure it’s stable. I left it on for a full day before adding on the light to be safe. I initially tried to install the light sans bulb, without letting it sit for long enough and it fell almost immediately, so this step definitely makes a difference.

The following day, I watched the helpful video tutorial on Instagram and read the list of directions. The brand also has a photo and gif tutorial on how to install it, which made it a lot easier for me. All you have to do is twist the light onto the base to lock it into place, depending on whether you want the shade to face up or down. To this day, almost two months later, the base hasn’t fallen once.

The base of the light has a small spot on it that allows you to manually turn the light on and off and you only have to press it briefly to do it. You can also do so via the app.

Smart app features

To use the Poplight’s smart features, you have to download the companion app and connect to it via Bluetooth. The process is simple and fast — I had to be within 10 feet of it and have Bluetooth turned on to do so. After pairing the Poplight with your phone, you can operate the phone from up to 30 feet, according to the brand. I used the app to adjust the light’s temperature and dim the LED between three options, all of which are relatively warm and great for those who love low light. You can also set it on a timer, which is great for my sleep schedule.

The Poplight app lets you adjust the light temperature to your preferences. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Why I love the Poplight

Easy to install

As mentioned, the brand has helpful and accessible tutorials that make installation simple. Before installing I charged the included battery pack for four hours and then added it to the base of the light. The light doesn’t require any drills, nails or work from an electrician — just two adhesive strips that I attached to the back of the base.The built-in leveler also ensured I installed it straight the first time. It’s also quite lightweight (2 pounds) so I haven’t worried about it on my wall.

The Poplight twists to lock onto the base and stays in place. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Energy efficient

The Poplight uses a 300-lumen LED light instead of a traditional incandescent light bulb. LEDs are much more energy efficient, according to the United States Department of Energy (DOE), since they emit less heat than an incandescent one, which releases most of its energy as heat. This helps LEDs last much longer in comparison — an LED can last up to 30 times longer than an incandescent light, according to the DOE.

Adjustable temperature and smart features

While I mainly use the Poplight when I’m in bed, usually around dusk and on, the light has (so far) had a consistent glow without dims or flickers. And since it’s an LED light, I expect it to last me quite a long time. I’ve only kept the light lowly lit for about 30 minutes to an hour before bed, but I’ve had it for about a month and used it on average for four days a week and I haven’t had to recharge it at all. If you do plan on using it long term and/or at maximum brightness, then you’ll have to recharge the battery pack. Plus, the brand sells spare battery packs that you can swap in when one dies.

The companion app for the Poplight makes it very easy to operate. I can adjust the warmth (you can choose between cool glow, neutral glow and warm glow) and brightness of the light and set it on a timer of 30 minutes, one hour or a custom amount of time. You can also use multiple Poplights throughout your home and assign them different names in the app to make them easier to control. Other options require you to use a small remote.

What to consider

Price

The Poplight is $99 and works with a free app. While you can turn the light on and off without the app you won’t be able to adjust the temperature. If you’re looking for a cheaper option that doesn’t require an app, you could try Brightown’s Battery-Operated Wall Sconces Set ($69.99) or the Wallchiere’s Rechargeable Wall Lights Sconce Set ($91.99), both of which are highly rated and come with two sconces (as compared to a single Poplight). That said, installation requires tools like a screw and wrench, though neither of them require electrical work or special wiring.

The bottom line

The Poplight is best for renters who want the sophisticated look of a sconce in their bedroom, walkway, or wherever without having to use a nail, power drill or other tools (or have wires hanging down). It’s especially good for people who want task lighting (like for reading, doing a crossword, etc.) and don’t want to use their overhead light. College students can use it to add personality to their dorm, too. If you don’t love the brown, beige and gray aesthetic that’s popular right now, you may also find this to be a great option since it’s available in bright colors and doesn’t look like a carbon-copy appliance.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen deals and sales, product roundups, reviews and more. I tried the Poplight for over a month after installing it myself in my small NYC apartment.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.