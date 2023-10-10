Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, with this 48-hour sales event offering a number of limited-time discounts on laptops for every kind of budget — as long as you’re one of the many Prime members who have access to these exclusive sale prices.

If you’re on the hunt for a new PC or Macbook, there may be a laptop deal waiting here for you — and who knows, you may find a nice deal on headphones or Kindles while you’re at it.

There are, as expected, a lot of offers and discounts on a host of laptops, so we’ve brought together our top picks of laptop deals available for these Prime Day sales. We’ll be continually updating this article once new deals and discounts have dropped, too.

Best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals. Every recommendation is based on our previous coverage and reporting, and the hands-on experience of our gadget deal writers. And to ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 2,936 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

This is the first time we’ve seen a sub-$200 price for the Acer Aspire 1— a slim, portable laptop with a functional quantity of storage (128GB) and memory (4GB RAM) for daily tasks. This Windows 11 PC also comes bundled with a year of Microsoft 365 office applications.

4.0-star average rating from 100 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

The 18-inch display on this Alienware laptop will let you see plenty of in-game detail, with a built-in cooling system to ensure its processors can consistently perform. The smooth 480Hz frame rate is also around double what most gamers need, but will ensure smooth, crisp motion whatever you’re playing.

4.0-star average rating from 125 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

This 16-inch gaming laptop from Alienware has some serious specifications under the hood, with 1TB of SSD storage for all your files and games, as well as an Intel Core i9 processor and a whopping 32GB of RAM. It might be overkill for some, but if you’re happy dropping a few thousand dollars on a gaming machine, the X16 R1 should serve you well.

4.2-star average rating from 34 reviews on Amazon

This 15.6-inch Vivobook Go is a multipurpose laptop for work and leisure alike. With 8GB of RAM, it can handle a multitude of tasks and tabs, while its 512GB SSD should have most users sorted for storage. One notable perk: you can fold open the laptop screen so that it lays flat on the table, making it easy to show your screen to those around you.

4.3-star average rating from 89 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

For a solid mid-range option, this Windows 11 laptop comes with a common 15.6-inch display, a 512GB Solid State Drive for quickly-sourced files, and 16 GB of RAM to help you juggle different applications without slowing things down.

4.8-star average rating from 12 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

This sleek workplace-minded laptop shrinks down the Galaxy Book3 Pro to a more portable size, with a smaller trackpad and a 0.6-inch height when the laptop is closed. The biggest perk is the multitude of ports, with two pairs of USB-C and USB-A inputs and a slot for a microSD card for physical file sharing too. Just be aware that you’ll get a 16:9 aspect ratio on the screen, rather than the decidedly more common 16:10.

4.1-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

Get $100 off this lightweight 14-inch Samsung Chromebook, with a compact HD screen, basic 32GB storage and an expectation that you’re mainly using it to access the internet. The standout feature is a slot for inserting SIM cards, helping you get online even when you don’t have access to Wi-Fi — but the low cost, slim design and straightforward Chrome operating system also make this a tempting purchase.

4.2-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

Another affordable laptop with a $100 discount for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, the usual Full HD resolution for a detailed screen, a 128GB Solid State Drive for fast file recovery and plenty of inputs including an HDMI port and multiple USB-A inputs.

4.5-star average rating from 466 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a versatile laptop range, allowing you to physically disconnect the keyboard and use it as a 13-inch touchscreen tablet. This high-end model comes with an Intel i7 processor and 32GB of RAM for a truly powerful speed, along with 1TB of storage to ensure you never run of out storage.

4.1-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

Save one-third on the retail price for this lightweight LG Gram laptop released last year. At just 2.5 lbs it’s easy to carry around, with a speedy 16GB RAM and a 512GB Solid State Drive for all your files. For anyone with a lot of Thunderbolt devices, the LG Gram carries two ports, while the Dolby Atmos audio should pack some impressive heft for laptop speakers.

Best Prime Day laptop sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day laptop sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best laptop sales at other retailers

