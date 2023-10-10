Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, which means there’s a host of Kindle deals and discounted e-readers exclusively for Prime members during the 48-hour sale. There are also deals on laptops, smartwatches and other tech, though this guide rounds up the best Kindle deals available — alongside Prime Day deals on tablets with built-in e-book software that can be used as alternative e-readers.

To help you navigate the Prime Day Big Deal Days, we’ve brought together what we think are the best Kindle deals currently on offer so that you can tell what deals are really worthwhile and make sure you get the most for your money. We’ll keep updating this list with new deals and discounts throughout the event, too.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Kindle Prime Day deals. Every recommendation is based on our previous coverage and reporting, and the hands-on experience of our gadget deal writers. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 1,855 reviews on Amazon

This bundle includes the glare-free Paperwhite display, a wraparound fabric cover and a wireless charging dock. With adaptive brightness, a lightweight, waterproof design and 10 weeks of battery life, according to the brand, this is a great Kindle to take on the go.

4.6-star average rating from 527 reviews on Amazon

For a bite-sized Kindle deal, consider this Kindle Kids e-reader, which has the benefit of not giving children access to other browsers, apps or games that they get when using a more multi-purpose tablet. This model is a little more compact than the Paperwhite version above, but still comes with 16GB of storage.

4.2-star average rating from 109 reviews on Amazon

This Android tablet is roughly the same size as the Apple iPad, but available for a fraction of the price, especially after a 47% discount to its RRP. The child-friendly model comes with Wi-Fi capability, full HD resolution, rear and front-facing cameras, 32GB of on-board storage and 10 hours of video streaming (or 60 hours for less intensive activities), according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 46 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

For a tablet you can take on the go, this weather-resistant Samsung tablet with 64GB of storage could be a great choice. It has 15-hour battery life, and its IP68 rating means it can handle dust, dirt and sand in the great outdoors, as well as immersion in water, while a hardy exterior protects it from drops, according to the brand. It even comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

4.1-star average rating from 210 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 8-inch TCL tablet usually retails for just $99, and that’s before the 30% off you get with the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal. This entry-level tablet can connect to either Wi-Fi or 5G, comes with a 5MP camera and Bluetooth connectivity so you can pair with wireless headphones. You can get a carry case included for just $30, but the discount to the main tablet may no longer apply.

4.3-star average rating from 826 reviews on Amazon

This entry-level Lenovo tablet is now in its third generation, and it packs in the features with a 10.6-inch Full HD screen (2000x1200 resolution), 32GB of on-board storage and the Android 12 operating system. There’s even a dedicated reading mode to ensure you can endure long sessions reading digital documents. Most impressive, though, the built-in speakers are tuned for Dolby Atmos, which provides better audio than you’d usually get at this price.

4.3-star average rating from 161 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

This rose-gold Google Pixel Tablet comes with 128GB of storage, smart home integration, an 11-inch screen and even a speaker stand so you can play music while charging the tablet. You can also use the stand to hold the table while you read or stream videos.

4.3-star average rating from 3,341 reviews on Amazon

Lowest ever price

The Kindle Scribe is essentially an e-reader that doubles as a digital sketchbook. It’s not a fully fledged drawing tablet, but it allows for quick notes, sketches and annotations that let you record your thoughts and impressions as you read. This Kindle model was discounted in the run-up to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and comes with a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display for easy-on-the-eyes reading.

Best Prime Day Kindle sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

