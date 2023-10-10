Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event in October — Prime Big Deal Days — has landed, and if you’re looking to save on a new pair of headphones, the retailer is offering big discounts during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale running October 10-11 for all Prime members, and you can also find deals on laptops, smartwatches and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day headphone deals | Amazon Prime Day headphone sales | Best headphone sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best headphone deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Below, we’re sharing the best headphone Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, which have featured in our best wireless earbuds and best noise canceling headphones guides. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 19,472 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You often see passengers on airplanes, trains and subways wearing these high-end commuter headphones — and for good reason. They offer an incredible level of comfort, allowing listeners to wear them for long periods. These headphones have high-fidelity audio, 22 hours of battery life and the ability to swap between active noise cancellation and an ‘aware’ mode that lets sound filter in, according to the brand. They are a great choice over the Sony WH-1000XM4 if you prefer clickable buttons instead of touch controls, too.

4.1-star average rating from 8,015 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A new all-time low price for these excellent wireless earbuds on Amazon, which are featured in our best noise canceling headphones guide. These in-ear Bose headphones shrink down noise cancellation technology to an impressive size. They have a six-hour battery life, and the charging case can go 24 hours before needing a recharge, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 76,618 reviews on Amazon

These stylish Beats earbuds are almost half price with this Amazon Prime deal, making it a great time to buy. With IPX4 water and sweat resistance, they’re a good pick if you’re looking for headphones to wear outdoors or while playing sports. The headphones have eight hours of battery life and the charging case can go 24 hours before needing a charge, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 245 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Beats Studio Pro discount is the real deal at half off the usual price. With an impressive 40 hours of battery life, you can go long periods between charges, according to the brand. And you get the same head-tracking and Spatial Audio features of the AirPods Pro listed above. Beats headphones can’t always match the sound quality of a high-end Bose or Sony model, but the Studio Pro is still packed with features, making it a pretty good steal at this price.

4.1-star average rating from 94 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Looking for something a little different? These Flex earbuds from JBL can be worn as open-ear headphones that let in outside sound, or you can use the attached eartip for more passive sound isolation. With IPX4 water and sweat resistance, they’re workout ready, plus they have four built-in microphones for calls and an AAC code for improved audio quality over Bluetooth. The headphones have an eight-hour battery life (24 hours with the case) between charges, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 49 reviews on Amazon

The JBL Tune Buds may cost the same as the Flex earbuds above, but there are some subtle differences. You’ll miss out on the flexible aspect, but get 50% more battery life and the latest 5.3 Bluetooth standard, which may be worth it if you want a good wireless connection that lasts a very long time (12 hours between charges, and 36 total with the included charging case, according to the brand).

4.6-star average rating from 13,264 reviews on Amazon

If you’re not interested in blocking out environmental noise, these sports headphones from SHOKZ may be just the thing. They use bone conduction to transmit sound via vibrations on the side of your head, with a wraparound titanium band that keeps it secure during workouts. With a 30% discount during Amazon Prime Day Deals, it’s a great time to pick up a pair of these unique headphones that have a 10-hour battery life, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 1,572 reviews on Amazon

These in-ear Sennheiser headphones are regularly discounted, but this is the first time since early 2023 that the True Wireless SE earbuds have been this affordable. They’re well reviewed and have a lot of good features, including active noise cancellation and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. This special edition model, which has 24-hour battery life according to the brand, is really the same as the other CX Plus earbuds, just with a brushed-metal finish.

Best Prime Day headphone sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day headphone sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best headphone sales at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Henry St Leger is a contributor for Select who has reported on headphones, smart TVs and cameras for the website and has years of experience testing gadgets and covering technology sales at TechRadar. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on headphones, they found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.