Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to save on a new computer for work or play, the retailer is offering discounts on laptops during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, home and kitchen, vacuums, and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best laptop deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

Below, we’re sharing the best laptop Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 19,700 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

MacBooks are some of the most purchased laptops during sales holidays, and this MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life and an M1 chip that’s 3.5 times faster than its previous generation, according to Apple. It also has a backlit keyboard, touch ID, a FaceTime HD camera and the ability to access your iPhone or iPad straight from the operating system.

4.5-star average rating from 35,996 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 15.6-inch laptop has a 128GB hard drive with 8GB of RAM that can run multiple programs seamlessly, according to the brand. Since it has a front-facing camera with a built-in microphone that reduces background noise, it’s a good option for work video calls, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,907 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Thanks to its fast processor and quick refresh rates, the MSI gaming laptop delivers smooth visuals for lag-free gaming, according to the brand. The laptop also has two fans to keep it cool while multitasking or playing spec-demanding games.

4.5-star average rating from 497 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Made from partially recycled materials, this HP laptop has 512GB of hard disk space with 8GB of RAM and runs on Windows 11. Its 17.3-inch screen and speedy Intel processor allow you to multitask with ease, according to HP.

4.4-star average rating from 1,091 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Because this laptop runs on Chome OS, you can verbally ask Google to set reminders, schedule calendar events, send e-mails and adjust settings. The Lenovo 3i Chromebook also has a 15.6-inch screen, a number pad keyboard, 64GB of storage, a 10-hour battery life and automatic security checks upon startup, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,656 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Acer produces some of the best budget gaming laptops, and right now, this Acer Nitro 5 is over $100 off. The 15.6-inch screen has quick refresh rates for smooth visuals and an Intel processor for fast gameplay, according to the brand. It also has a backlit keyboard and multiple USB ports (including USB-C) for your accessories.

4.3-star average rating from 317 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Thanks to its touchscreen display that’s compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2 (sold separately), the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 functions as a 13-inch tablet and laptop. It is compatible with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (also sold separately), has a 12th generation Intel processor and 1TB of storage, for more demanding tasks. You can also use it to game, according to Microsoft.

4.3-star average rating from 806 reviews on Amazon

This budget-friendly 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 runs on the latest AMD Ryzen processor designed for seamless gaming and multitasking, according to the brand. It has a built-in webcam for meetings,, and just 15 minutes of charging can boost your battery by 40%, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day laptop sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day laptop sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best laptop sales at other retailers

Best Buy: Up to 50% off Dell: Up to 48% off Walmart: Up to 60% off

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who has covered deals and sales for seven years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day laptop sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

