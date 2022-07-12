Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re planning to welcome a new furry friend to your family or pamper your pet, Amazon is offering notable discounts on dog and cat food, beds and toys during the sale, as well as on supplies for other pets like fish, hamsters and more.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Macy’s are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day pet deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day pet deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day pet deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 111 reviews on Amazon

The Furbo 360 is an upgraded version of the original dog camera, which Select associate reporter Mili Godio recommended for pet owners. New features include a rotating 360 degree view and automatic infrared night vision. The camera also auto-rotates to keep your dog in view. Like with the original model, you can toss your pup treats in, get barking alerts with the companion app and speak to your dog through the device.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 5,923 reviews on Amazon

If you travel with pets, you can use this hammock cover to protect seats from dirt and scratches. The machine-washable cover is made from water-repellent fabric, according to the brand, and measures 58 inches long by 54 inches wide to fit in most cars, the brand says.

4.8-star average rating from 7,015 reviews on Amazon

Varieties of Hill’s Science Diet dog food made our list of the best senior dog food and dry dog food. This 35-pound bag of the brand’s Chicken & Barley recipe contains omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin, according to the brand. Hill’s Science Diet said the food is for large breed dogs ages 1 to 5 years old.

4.5-star average rating from 86,593 reviews on Amazon

One of the best dog beds, this option from Furhaven is made with egg crate-like orthopedic foam to support your furry friend’s joints and relieve pressure points, the brand says. It’s lined with a removable, machine-washable faux-fur cover and has a bolster around two sides for dogs to lean against or lay their head on.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 14,155 reviews on Amazon

Available in two, three or four step options, these stairs are designed with anti-slip fabric on the bottom to create traction against flooring. You can unzip and collapse the stairs when they’re not in use.

4.9-star average rating from 45,154 reviews on Amazon

These cat treats are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside and come in flavors like chicken, salmon, seafood and more. They come in a 1.9-pound container — each treat is under two calories, the brand said.

4.6-star average rating from 28,913 reviews on Amazon

Each elevated plastic cat bowl in this set of two holds 6.5 ounces of food or water. The bowls are dishwasher-safe, the brand says, and are oval-shaped to help cats eat or drink without their whiskers getting in the way.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 13,015 reviews on Amazon

AmazonBasics’ cat tree has four platforms for felines to climb, including a round top platform that’s designed with raised sides to double as a bed. The platforms are carpeted and the pillars are covered in jute rope for cats to scratch. The cat tree is available in medium and large sizes and screws together.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 5,904 reviews on Amazon

This carrier has a wide side opening to make it easier for cats to step inside, the brand says. It can hold up to 35 pounds and fits a 24-inch cat bed inside. The carrier’s door is removable and the carrier folds flat when it’s not in use.

The best Prime Day pet sales on Amazon

Here are the best pet Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day pet sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering pet Prime Day sales we recommend.

Petco: Up to 50% off select pet products through Jul.13 Chewy: Up to 20% flea and tick prevention products Target: Up to 20% off select pet accessories and tech through Jul. 13 Pet Supplies Plus: 30% off online orders with code 89639 Petsmart: Save $10 of orders $40 or more with free same-day delivery through Jul. 17

