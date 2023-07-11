Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re planning to shop for cleaning supplies, the retailer is offering notable discounts on vacuums — including handheld and cordless options — during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and beyond vacuums, you can also find deals on tech, beauty, home and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals | Amazon Prime Day vacuum sales | Best vacuum sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on vacuums that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best vacuum Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 615 reviews on Amazon

This Bissell vacuum, which cleans dust, dirt, hair and dander on all surfaces, has a tangle-free brush roll that automatically adjusts its speed depending on your floor type, according to the brand. Plus, its LED lights will help you notice any dust and dirt you missed, according to Bissell.

4.5-star average rating from 32,275 reviews on Amazon

Shark makes several of our favorite vacuums, and this model comes with multiple cleaning tools, including an upholstery device for your couch and a crevice attachment for hard-to-reach areas, according to the brand. It has a HEPA filter to trap any allergens and has swivel steering, allowing you to easily maneuver this vacuum over your floors, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 2,341 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum has strong suction and a multi-surface brush, which automatically adapts to your floor type, according to the brand. It also has a self-emptying feature that automatically expels dirt into an enclosed bag for easy cleanup, according to Dyson. Plus, it works with your chosen voice assistant and you can set it to an automatic cleaning schedule while you’re away.

4.4-star average rating from 7,832 reviews on Amazon

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum weighs less than 3 pounds and contains a washable filter for quick cleanup, according to the brand. There’s a simple dust eject button too so you don’t have to get your hands dirty to clean it, according to Shark.

Best Prime Day vacuum sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Shark: Up to 36% off Dyson: Up to 29% off Bissell: Up to 30% off iRobot: Up to 44% off Hoover: Up to 46% off Tineco: Up to 36% off Roborock: Up to 40% off

Prime Day: Best vacuum sales at other retailers

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Target: Up to $25% off floor care Walmart: Vacuums on sale from $24.88 Dyson: Up to $200 off select vacuums Best Buy: Up to $60 off vacuums from Bissell, Shark and more

Why trust Select?

Nishka Dhawan is a Select associate editor who has covered deals and sales for over three years. To round up the best Prime Day vacuum sales, she found discounted products at either their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.