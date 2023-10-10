Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to shop pet essentials or new toys for your cat or dog, the retailer is offering discounts on pet products during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on skin care products, sneakers, gifts and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day pet sales | Best pet sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on pet items that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day pet deals

Below, we’re sharing the best pet Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Pet Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 42,772 reviewers on Amazon

A 2023 Select Pet Award winner, these Earth Rated dog wipes are just moist enough to get your pet clean after walks — but not so wet that they drip all over the floor. Each pack contains 400 wipes and they’re cruelty-free, hypoallergenic and available in lavender or unscented.

4.5-star average rating from 3,708 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Furbo 360 is another Select Pet Award winner. Its camera rotates 360 degrees and also dispenses treats. We love the intuitive companion app, plus it has a notification system that lets you know when your pet seems restless or is making noise. It also has night vision, two-way audio and automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view as they move around, according to Furbo.

4.0-star average rating from 16,965 reviewers on Amazon

Zesty Paws treats are a staple in my household, and these calming treats are especially effective when my dogs are feeling anxious about the vet, groomer or long car rides. Each chewable treat contains ingredients such as chamomile, L-theanine and L-Tryptophan, which aim to soothe anxious dogs in stressful situations, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 26,497 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

My anxious dog loves his calming donut pet bed, and I love that it’s machine-washable and compact enough to fit in his crate to soothe him when I’m not home. The round, raised edges create a comfortable, protected cuddling spot, while the faux fur (available in 12 color options) mimics the fur of your pets’ mother to reduce anxiety, according to the brand.

Best Prime Day pet sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day pet sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best pet sales at other retailers

Petco: Up to 50% off Chewy: Up to 40% off Wayfair: Up to 50% off Target: Up to 20% off

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer for Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on Apple products, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.