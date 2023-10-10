Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to achieve a deeper clean on your hard floors and carpets, the retailer is offering discounts on upright, canister, handheld and robotic vacuums during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on pet products, fitness, home and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on vacuums that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best vacuum Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.2-star average rating from 4,434 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Tineco Pure One S11 is one of the best cordless stick vacuums because it’s lightweight and portable, but still powerful, according to experts. The LED panel displays the suction level and the remaining battery time (which can run for up to 40 minutes on one charge), plus the vacuum has a smart sensor that detects the amount of dirt on the floor and adjusts the suction accordingly, according to Tineco.

4.2-star average rating from 5,483 reviewers on Amazon

I use this compact, lightweight handheld vacuum to pick up tiny messes all around the house, including crumbs in the kitchen, grass that the dogs track in and stray hairs in the sink when I trim my bangs. It’s roughly the size of a wine bottle and weighs just over a pound, plus it charges with a USB port. It also comes with a washable filter and a two-in-one crevice tool.

4.3-star average rating from 2,819 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Shark AI robot vac, which has up to 120 minutes of runtime, uses a mapping system that creates a customized cleaning plan for your home and automatically vacuums up dirt and dust while avoiding obstacles, according to the brand. When it’s done cleaning, it also self-empties into the extra-large base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. Set schedules from your phone or activate a cleaning session with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

4.4-star average rating from 70 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Dyson cordless vacuum is designed to clean various floor types because of its motorbar head, which detangles pet fur and long hair as it cleans, according to the brand. It also converts into a handheld vac for cleaning stairs, cars and upholstery.

Best Prime Day vacuum sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

