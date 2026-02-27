Does red light therapy help with recovery? Here’s what the experts say

Red light therapy can be a useful tool for recovery, as it increases blood flow and reduces inflammation. And while it’s not a substitute for a full recovery routine — according to our experts, things like your overall fitness, specific workout routine and nutrition are more important — it can help with muscle fatigue and soreness. Keep reading to learn more about how red light therapy works, why it’s grown in popularity and to discover some FDA-cleared red light therapy tools for recovery.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy, also called photobiomodulation, applies specific wavelengths of light to your skin. These wavelengths can penetrate below the skin and interact with tissue at a cellular level, where light is absorbed by mitochondria (the parts of the cell that are needed for metabolism), stimulating the cell, says Dr. Dominic King, a medical director at Cleveland Clinic.

Stimulated mitochondria produce more energy at the cellular level, which can, among other things, increase blood flow, reduce inflammation and support healing, according to our experts. Red light therapy has grown in popularity in recent years, with products targeting daily skin care, pain relief, tissue repair and more, says John Gallucci Jr., the CEO of JAG Physical Therapy.

“Athletes are drawn to [red light therapy] because it’s non-invasive, relatively low risk when used appropriately, and easy to layer on top of traditional recovery strategies like sleep, nutrition, hydration, and active recovery,” he says.

Can red light therapy help with muscle fatigue?

King says that while some studies suggest that red light therapy can lead to muscle recovery improvements and reduced delayed onset muscle soreness, outcomes vary. It should not be viewed as a shortcut that replaces proper training progression, rest and recovery.

Can red light therapy help with pain management?

Our experts agree that red light therapy can help with pain management, but it is more of a complementary add-on to your regular treatment routine.

It may reduce inflammation and improve local blood flow, which can influence pain signaling, says King. What matters most is how it’s being used. Using red light therapy for general soreness or post-exercise discomfort is reasonable, but it’s not for pushing through pain, dysfunction or declining performance, all of which should be evaluated by a professional, not masked by a recovery tool, says King.

How I picked red light tools for recovery

I spoke with experts to better understand the ins -and -outs of red light therapy, especially as it relates to recovery. Combining their advice with my experience writing about health devices, I selected products based on the following:

FDA-cleared : I only recommend devices that are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA-clearance indicates that the product was submitted to and reviewed by the organization, says Dr. Apple Bodemer, a board-certified dermatologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin.

: I only recommend devices that are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA-clearance indicates that the product was submitted to and reviewed by the organization, says Dr. Apple Bodemer, a board-certified dermatologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin. LED colors (wavelengths) : Many red light therapy products come with multiple LED light sources (wavelengths of light) built in. Red and near-infrared are the lights to focus on for recovery, inflammation and pain management, according to our experts. I selected tools that have red and near-infrared lights built -in (additional lights were a bonus).

: Many red light therapy products come with multiple LED light sources (wavelengths of light) built in. Red and near-infrared are the lights to focus on for recovery, inflammation and pain management, according to our experts. I selected tools that have red and near-infrared lights built -in (additional lights were a bonus). Device type: Red light therapy devices come in many shapes and sizes. I included multiple forms below, so you can find options for different areas of your body.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

At-home red light therapy tools for recovery

Our experts recommend talking with your healthcare provider before using a red light therapy device regularly. Follow each manufacturer’s instructions carefully, as treatment times vary between devices.

Best multipurpose

Celluma Restore $ 1,195.00 Celluma $ 1,195.00 $ 1,215.00 Nordstrom Now 2% off What to know FDA-cleared: yes | Light spectrum: red (640nm), near-infrared (880nm), blue (465nm) | Recommended treatment time: 30 mins. | Power: rechargeable controller, wired between controller and mask What we like Flexible and lightweight

Sits close to the scalp

Can use on other parts of body Something to note Expensive

Takes a while to see results

The Celluma Restore can be used for pain and recovery, and has a flexible shape and extra modes for hair and skin treatments, making it one of the most versatile red light devices on the market. It’s wireless and lasts between three and 15 treatments (depending on the duration) before you need to recharge it. Celluma makes a number of red light devices for different use cases, including the sport-focused Celluma Sport, but the Celluma Restore costs a little less, is more portable and more versatile.

Simple and easy to use

Lightstim Recovery Loop $ 289.00 LightStim What to know FDA-cleared: yes | Light spectrum: light red (645nm), dark red (657nm), near-infrared (850nm), infrared (940nm) | Recommended treatment time: 20 mins. | Power: wireless What we like Simple to use

One- and two-pod versions Something to note Must be plugged in to use

The Lightstim Recovery Loop is a good option for targeting multiple parts of the body without complicated settings or modes. The brand is well-known for red light therapy devices, with FDA-cleared wands, panels and face masks I’ve recommended in other red light guides. Plus, the Recovery Loop comes in one-pod and two-pod options, so you can select the one that fits your needs and budget.

For your lower back

This multi-functional recovery device has red, near-infrared and infrared LEDs, in addition to heat and vibration therapy — there are plenty of options for treatment. Therabody is an NBC Select favorite brand, with many top-rated tools, including our favorite massage guns. The red light wrap is a bit large, though, with LEDs in a narrow strip, so it’s best for your lower back, not other parts of your body.

A wrap that’s great for travel

This flexible wrap is lightweight, portable and the most affordable on this list. It wraps around the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle joints for versatile treatment options. The Dpl wrap is made by LED Technologies, a well-known brand with many red light tools available, including some I recommended in our red light therapy guide. At less than $200, it’s an appealing option if you want to try out red light therapy without making a huge investment.

Does red light therapy work?

Red light is a powerful tool that does many things. Our experts agree that it can increase blood flow, reduce inflammation and assist in healing (specifically through vasodilation, a process that widens blood vessels to aid in blood flow).

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough high-quality scientific studies available on red light therapy. The few that exist are sometimes funded by companies that make red light products, so that should be kept in mind when reading them, says Bodemer. Studies can also be hard to assess because many show results from higher powered devices used in clinics and physical therapy offices, not at-home devices.

Still, our experts say there is enough evidence out there that red light therapy may be helpful as part of a larger treatment strategy.

Frequently asked questions Is red light therapy worth it for recovery? If a red light tool is a big stretch for your budget, it’s much more effective to put that same money into eating a healthier diet and improving your exercise and recovery routine, says Bodemer. Things like eating leafy green vegetables, gentle exercise and walking are very effective at speeding up muscle recovery. All our experts agree that a red light therapy tool may be a helpful addition to your recovery routine, but it shouldn’t be the focus.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Apple Bodemer is a board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

is a board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. John Gallucci Jr. is the CEO of JAG Physical Therapy.

is the CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. Dr. Dominic King is the medical director of clinical access and virtual health at Cleveland Clinic, and director of the Esports medicine program.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I also cover home and health tools like blood pressure monitors, smart scales and air purifiers. To better understand the nuances of red light therapy, I spoke with three experts as well as NBC Select staff who’ve tried at-home devices.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.