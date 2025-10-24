Beauty lovers, it’s that time of year again — Sephora’s annual fall Savings Event is almost upon us. The sale, which typically takes place two to three times a year, starts on Oct. 31 and gives Sephora Beauty Insiders sitewide savings on beauty products, skin care, body care, hair care, beauty tools and more, including deals on some of our favorite brands like Clinique, Glossier and Rhode. Although the sale runs for 11 days, when you can shop and how much of a discount you get depends on your Beauty Insider status.

Below, I break down everything you need to know about the sale, including when you can shop, how much you can save and what exactly a Beauty Insider is.

Who can shop the Sephora Savings Event?

Every member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider free-to-join loyalty program can access the sale — but not all at the same time. Beauty Insider memberships are divided into three tiers (Insider, VIB and Rouge) based on how much you spend at the retailer:

Rouge: Members who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora

VIB: Members who spend $350 a year at Sephora

Insider: Members have no minimum spending requirement — as long as you sign up, you’re considered a part of the Beauty Insider program

When is the Sephora Savings Event?

The Sephora Savings Event begins on Friday Oct. 31 and will run until Monday Nov. 10. Although the sale kicks off at the end of October, only certain Beauty Insiders can start saving right away. Sephora grants access to the sale in phases depending on your Beauty Insider membership tier:

Rouge: Access from Oct. 31 through Nov. 10

VIB: Access from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10

Insider: Access from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10

How much can you save during the Sephora Savings Event?

Although there will be deals across all beauty categories, including skin care and hair care, the amount you save will depend on your Sephora Beauty Insider tier:

Rouge: Members will save 20% off sitewide during the sale

VIB: Members will save 15% off sitewide during the sale

Insider: Members will save 10% off sitewide during the sale

All: Regardless of your membership status, you can save 30% off Sephora Collection products from Oct. 31 through Nov. 10.

There are also limitations to some of the discounts. For example, you can only buy two Dyson products, three Shark Beauty products and three products from The Ordinary and Nutrafol per transaction. You also can’t combine any other offers in conjunction with the ongoing sale.

What benefits do you get from being a Beauty Insider?

Membership to the Beauty Insider program is free and with it, you access exclusive perks that you can redeem both in-store and online through Sephora’s website and app. All members earn one point for every $1 spent. The higher the membership tier, the more benefits you access.

Regardless of your tier, you can receive free shipping, Beauty Insider Cash (once you’ve earned 500 points you can redeem them for $10 off a qualifying purchase), a free birthday gift, 5% off subscriptions, access to the Rewards Bazaar to redeem points for samples, and point multiplier events (where you can receive 2x, 3x or 4x points on what you buy during certain time periods).

In addition, VIB and Rouge members can receive exclusive gifts and have more birthday gift options to choose from (they get six, while Insiders only have five). Once Rouge members acquire 2,500 points, they can redeem them for $100 off a qualifying purchase. They also get access to products before anyone else.

Our favorite beauty products at Sephora

Below are some of our NBC Select staff’s favorite Sephora products that we plan on shopping during the sale.

Since receiving this eye cream from Biossance, NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider says she’s been loving its formula. She likes that the applicator has a cooling effect that soothes her delicate under eyes, plus how well the cream absorbs into her skin. “My makeup doesn’t cake on top of it and the moisture surge genuinely seems to last me through an entire day without any flakes or dryness,” says Schneider. The eye cream has niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten dark areas and caffeine to help reduce puffiness, according to the brand.

Schneider has been “on a mission to find the best brown mascara,” and this option from Tower 28 is one of her favorites. The mascara gives her lashes a natural look, and has a curved applicator that she says makes it easy to evenly apply. “This never clumps and just looks astonishingly fresh and not heavy,” she says.

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez loves the Glossier You Eau de Parfum, but says this mini solid perfume is the perfect size for a purse or pocket. “It’s extremely fragrant but not overpowering and it doesn’t have a greasy finish,” he says. The perfume has a warm and spicy scent with notes of pink pepper that’s great for everyday wear, and Fernandez also likes that it’s easy to put on his wrists and neck without it feeling oily.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio says this is “one of the best sunscreens [she’s] ever tried.” Since she has very sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, most chemical sunscreens irritate her skin, while mineral formulas leave her with a pale white cast — however, she says this one is the perfect balance of non-irritating and totally invisible. “Plus, it leaves my skin feeling softer and looking brighter than before,” she says.

Godio, who loves vanilla scents, says this Josie Maran body butter is one of her all-time favorites. “The scent lasts all day on my skin and the cream itself is so smooth and lightweight, so it never leaves that uncomfortable sticky feeling,” she says. It has shea butter and avocado oil for deep hydration, and argan oil to help skin stay firm, according to the brand. I also love using this cream after a warm, evening shower, since the scent is relaxing and subtle enough to not cling to my bed sheets.

“As someone who has dark under-eye circles, I know the struggle of caking on concealer and getting barely any coverage,” says Godio, who swears by this Kosas color corrector. Although she’s tried many color correctors in the past, she says very few actually cover up the darkness under her eyes like this one. “Since I have very dry under eyes, I love that this corrector is lightweight, so it doesn’t cake up and cause unsightly dry patches,” she says.

