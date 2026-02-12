Soko Glam is a Korean beauty haven, and from now through February 17, the entire site is 20% off. During the retailer’s Friends & Family sale, you can shop deals on some of our favorite skin care products, including sunscreens, ampoules, toners and more from brands like Cosrx, Round Lab and Biodance.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals to shop from Soko Glam’s sale — however, things are selling quickly, so be sure to shop the sale while you still can.

The best deals from the Soko Glam Friends & Family Sale

This essence has been a staple in my skin care routine since college, thanks to its soothing, snail mucin-infused formula. It’s great for addressing irritation and dullness, and has hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated, according to the brand.

This serum from Dieux uses a cannabinoid complex to soothe irritation, along with water lily to help calm the skin, according to the brand. The serum also includes peptides, which reduce the look of fine lines and help to boost your skin’s firmness and radiance. (Dieux isn’t a K-beauty brand, but it’s women-owned.)

This viral sheet mask is designed to easily absorb into the skin, and turns transparent as the serum sinks in, according to the brand. It includes low molecular versions of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which is thought to allow for better penetration; as a result, they can help keep your skin moisturized and boost overall skin elasticity, according to the brand.

Our #1 pick from our SPF 100 list, this sunscreen is one of my all-time favorites. It has a hydrating formula that allows it to double as a moisturizer, and doesn’t leave a white cast or any greasy residue, which is why it’s also a go-to for NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

You can use this cleansing balm to remove your makeup without drying out your skin, thanks to the inclusion of mineral oil and soothing vitamin E, according to the brand. It also includes vitamin C for natural brightening, along with antioxidant-rich green tea.

More products to shop from the Soko Glam sale

