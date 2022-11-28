7 Sonos Cyber Monday deals to upgrade your sound system

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is officially here. If you were hoping to get some great electronics deals, a variety of Sonos devices are currently marked down. Wether you’re in the market for soundbars and speakers or just want to upgrade your at-home audio experience, this might be a good time to shop. Scroll ahead

While you can save 20% off on select products on Sonos’s website, the deals get even better if you search across various retailers — think the Sonos Arc soundbar at its lowest price ever at Amazon. These retailers have been offering deals for weeks, and they’re only getting better. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best ongoing Sonos Cyber Monday deals to shop. And in case you’re also looking for discounts on tech brands like Apple, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are offering deep discounts.

Best Cyber Monday Sonos deals to shop now

Below, we're sharing the best Sonos Cyber Monday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. We're also ensuring the quality of each deal by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey, so you can shop with confidence.

This sleek, wireless speaker delivers music, podcasts, radio and more with a rich, clear sound, says the brand. You can connect it to your tech via Wi-Fi, stream through apps like Spotify and Pandora and sync up multiple speakers to listen in multiple rooms or turn your living room into a home theater. Touch controls also allow you to pause music, change the volume and more.

Sonos says that this portable speaker offers the crisp listening experience expected of a Sonos speaker, but in a more durable design, according to the brand. It's dustproof, shock-absorbent and waterproof, says the brand: It can even be submerged in water (up to 1 meter), making it great for pool parties and camping trips. The rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of continuous playback, depending on the volume, says Sonos, and it automatically syncs with Wi-Fi and devices.

Whether you're streaming a show, watching a movie or playing video games, this soundbar delivers high-quality, crisp sound. It has a processor that supports Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive listening experience, Sonos says, as well as hands-free assistance with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can check the news, control other smart devices and more. It also functions as a typical speaker, streaming music and podcasts.

In addition to all the features of the Sonos SL speaker, this smart speaker has voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you cancheck the news, listen to texts and more hands-free. You can also control volume and playback using your voice, says the brand.

Lowest price ever

Hook this soundbar up to your TV for expansive sound, Sonos says; it has the brand's Trueplay technology, which optimizes the sound for your space, the brand says, and an ambient light sensor, which adjusts the LED brightness for the room. You can also stream music and the radio and use voice controls with its built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Take home audio to the next level with this smart subwoofer, which enhances the lowest frequencies of your audio to deliver a fuller, richer sound, says the brand. It also does so without vibrating, buzzing or rattling, according to Sonos, and offers built-in Wi-Fi to seamlessly connect with other Sonos speakers.

Give your living room a surround-sound effect with this set, which pairs the newest Sonos Beam soundbar (enhanced by Dolby Atmos) with two speakers. They can be placed around the room to deliver balanced sound, Sonos says, and offer Trueplay technology that adjusts the volume based on the acoustics of the room. They're also equipped with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can check the news, listen to music and more.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

