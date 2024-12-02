Cyber Monday is almost over, but Target still has tons of notable deals for you to shop from. You’ll find sales on tech, kitchen, furniture and more. If you purchase an item (either in-store or online) and the price goes lower at Target on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price adjustment.

I frequently cover Target’s shopping events as an associate reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday Target deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

Best early Cyber Monday Target deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.6-star average rating from 1,737 reviews at Target

After trying three espresso machines, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ stood out because it’s easy to use, quick to brew and compact, making it perfect for anyone regardless of how much counter space they have. Add a Nespresso pod to the machine to brew espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, coffee and XL coffees (both hot and cold). It also pairs with an accompanying app for tips, maintenance alerts and more.

4.5-star average rating from 1,570 reviews at Target

This electric toothbrush comes with a lightweight, portable travel case to help you take it on the go. The toothbrush has a two-minute guided timer (to align with dentist-recommended brush time), and one charge lasts 90 days, according to the brand. It comes in five colors, including bright and neutral options.

4.6-star average rating from 5,842 reviews at Target

One of the most used items in my kitchen is the Our Place Always Pan 2.0. I can do anything with it, including braising, sautéing, and even placing it inside my stove. The best part is that it’s easy to clean and remains in pristine condition after each use thanks to ceramic nonstick coating, in my experience. The pan has a steam-release lid, spatula, steamer basket and colander.

4.3-star average rating from 129 reviews at Target

This robot vacuum (which works as a vacuum and mop) dodges shoes, socks and any other blockers while navigating messy floors. It effectively removes dirt, debris, pet hair and more, and if it detects a bigger mess in one area, it will spend more time in that space. After each cleaning, it empties into a vacuum bin, which holds up to 60 days of cleaning, according to the brand. You can also pair this vacuum with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant-enabled devices.

4.8-star average rating from 88 reviews at Target

The small and lightweight JBL Clip 5 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers because of its sound quality, easy setup and portability. “It is so easy to take the JBL Clip 5 wherever you go,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who uses it at the pool, in the shower, on vacation and more. The water- and dust-resistant speaker has up to 12 hours of playtime with one charge, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,017 reviews at Target

The Ninja Creami can make sorbet, ice cream, milkshakes and smoothie bowls in minutes. You can customize your frozen creation by choosing one of its seven preset options and adding mix-ins. The user-friendly, compact appliance comes with paddles, an outer bowl and two pints.

4.2-star average rating from 1,605 reviews at Target

Our experts recommend this Target exclusive vacuum because it adjusts to different surfaces and is easy to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces. The anti-allergen option has a detachable canister for portability and comes with a pet multi-tool (a bristle brush and upholstery tool hybrid) to easily remove embedded pet hair.

4.5-star average rating from 7,083 reviews at Target

This expert-recommended 2-in-1 hair dryer gives you a salon-like blowout regardless of your hair type and texture. The blow dryer brush has bristles to detangle your hair and reach the roots for added volume. Its three heat and speed settings help dry your hair and create long-lasting styles, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 1,353 reviews at Target

Unlike other fitness trackers, which come in a traditional watch form, the Oura Ring is different. The ring, a uniform circle in multiple finishes, tracks health metrics (heart rate, sleep tracking, blood oxygen levels and more) and automatically logs workouts, including running and strength training.

4.7-star average rating from 6,561 reviews at Target

One of the most luxurious ways I’ve been able to upgrade my home is with this smart diffuser. After choosing which scents I want to insert into the diffuser and connecting it to my phone and WiFi, I can control and customize which scent I want to diffuse and its intensity. Plus, I can set a timer and create schedules to have it go off at specific times.

4-star average rating from 708 reviews at Target

This NBC Select-staff favorite is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances because it has settings to cook your food in whichever manner you choose, including options to use it as a toaster oven or air fryer. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez loves using Cuisinart’s Air Fryer Toaster Oven to cook frozen foods, vegetables, meat and more in minutes.

4.7-star average rating from 1,782 reviews at Target

This detangling spray, suitable for all hair types and textures, helps improve manageability for easier brushing and doubles as a heat protectant for softer and smoother hair. Reviewers say they love its subtle, lingering scent, and notice less breakage when applying the lightweight spray to their hair.

4.7-star average rating from 1,581 reviews at Target

The SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker carbonates flat water with the press of a button. The bundle comes with a CO2 cylinder and one dishwasher-safe carbonation bottle. Reviewers love how durable and easy the maker is to use, and enjoy adding flavoring to their water for guests and themselves.

4.2-star average rating from 853 reviews at Target

The cordless Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze is one of my most efficient home appliances, thanks to its ability to vacuum and mop floors simultaneously. It works on various floor types and has multiple settings, including Max Mode, for extra suction power. It also has a self-cleaning mode and comes with a storage dock.

4.3-star average rating from 3,103 reviews at Target

This moisturizer made our top three of 100 moisturizers because it works for so many skin types, including dry, acne-prone, sensitive skin and more. This cream is lightweight, fast-absorbing, soothing and extremely hydrating thanks to ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide and glycerin.

4.3-star average rating from 319 reviews at Target

Garmin makes some of our favorite fitness trackers and smartwatches. This GPS smartwatch from the brand is perfect for tracking fitness activities including running, biking, swimming and more. The watch monitors different health metrics like energy level, stress and sleep. You can also pair it to your smartphone and receive notifications about your health.

4.3-star average rating from 1,368 reviews at Target

These wireless over-ear headphones are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. You can choose between transparency mode (which allows you to listen to music while still hearing conversations around you) as well as noise cancellation mode (to block out all surrounding sound). They have up to 40 hours of battery — and just ten minutes of charging can give you up to four hours of battery life back, according to Beats.

Best Target Cyber Monday sales

Here are the best Target Cyber Monday sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Target Cyber Monday tech sales

Best Target Cyber Monday home & kitchen sales

Best Target Cyber Monday hobby & leisure sales

Best Target Cyber Monday clothing sales

Best Target Cyber Monday beauty & wellness sales

Best Target Cyber Monday pet sales

Best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers

How I found the best Target Cyber Monday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for two years now. I also frequently cover Target-specific sales, including Target Circle Week. For this article, I combed through the website and found highly rated and expert-recommended products from our coverage, as well as NBC Select staff favorites.

