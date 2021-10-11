Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Target has been hosting its Deal Days event since 2019 to compete with major sales from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon, which created Prime Day in 2015. And while Cyber Monday and Black Friday are usually when retailers have some of their best sales, Target is hosting its Deal Days event through Oct. 12, giving consumers an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.

According to retail experts Select spoke to about October sales, now is the time to get strategic about what you are buying and how you are buying it. Experts said to use October to begin looking for and sourcing gifts for the coming months. Retailers are experiencing supply chain shortages across a variety of industries, meaning that the later you wait to shop, the harder it may be to find the precise model and version of the gift you were hoping to give or treat yourself to. To help you make the most of the ongoing sales, we compiled some of the best sales and deals from Target’s Deal Days event. In order to assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and more.

Target Deal Days 2021: Best sales to shop

Below, we highlighted some of the standout sales from Target’s Deal Days sale. You can find the full list of Deal Days sales and deals here.

Best deals during Target Deal Days 2021

The Instant Pot Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker actually is an 11-in-1 appliance, working as a slow cooker, steamer, broiler, roaster, mini oven and more in addition to its two highlighted functions. The stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant and its inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher-safe. The Instant Pot has received a 4.5-star average rating from 235 buyers on Target and is currently at its lowest price since June, according to Honey.

While there’s a lot of ways to make coffee — including cold brew and espresso — sometimes you will only need a single cup. This Keurig Mini Single Serve can brew a single cup up to 12 ounces and is less than 5 inches wide, making it easy to fit on a desk or countertop. With a 4.6-star average rating from more than 47,000 Amazon reviews, it might be a good option to gift a coffee lover in your life.

While barbecue season is long over, it is never too early to get ready for next spring and summer and start planning upgrades to your personal barbecue setup. This grill has a 4.5-star average rating from 143 reviews, and is only 39 inches tall and 26 inches wide. It has a slide-in removable ash bowl to make for an easy cleanup and has a porcelain-coated cooking grate, designed for low flare-ups.

There are many different types of cordless vacuums available, so it can be hard to decide on the right one for your needs. The Roomba e5 works on multiple surfaces, has dual rubber brushes that will not get tangled with pet hair and can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically recharging. The Wi-Fi-connected vacuum uses its sensors to learn your home and can be scheduled to automatically clean. The vacuum is currently at its lowest price since June, according to Honey, and has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 10,000 Amazon reviews.

This Razor scooter has adjustable handlebars and a larger deck to support taller riders. It also has a retractable kickstand that can be easily deployed and can fold for easy storage or portability. According to Honey, it’s currently available at the lowest price since June. This bright-colored scooter, which is a limited edition collaboration between Razor and Takis, has a 4.8-star average rating from 25 Target shoppers.

This wood desk has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 200 buyers on Target. The desk requires minimal assembly and is designed to fit in compact spaces. It can hold up to 100 pounds and features two storage and display compartments. It comes in white, espresso and rustic finishes.

This TV allows for cable subscribers and cord-cutters alike to enjoy all of their favorite programming. Users can download the Roku app to turn their phone or tablet into a second remote and can set up a personalized home screen with easy access to gaming consoles, favorite channels and streaming apps. It has a 4.1-star average rating from 750 buyers on Target.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer (Sale ends today)

This 35 percent discount ends before Deal Days does, but since stand mixers can get expensive, it’s still notable. The mixer can hold up to 5 quarts and shoppers can buy additional attachments to do everything from knead dough to make noodles, burgers, ice cream and more. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 6,000 Target shoppers.

