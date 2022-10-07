While Amazon's second Prime Day-esque sale in 2022 — the Prime Early Access Sale — doesn't start until next week on Oct. 11, the retailer is already rolling out early deals exclusive to Prime members. You can save on everything from home decor and small kitchen appliances to tech and clothing. Amazon is also discounting many of its own products like Echo devices and Fire TVs, as well as household essentials like laundry detergent, groceries and dog food.

While you’re browsing early deals, keep in mind that Amazon is not the only retailer hosting a mega sale in the next few weeks. Target's Deal Days is happening now through Oct. 8, Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals runs now through Oct. 11, Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond Big Sale runs Oct. 11-16 — and more retailers are expected to announce their own October sales in the coming days. These savings events essentially kick off Black Friday and holiday shopping — experts told us retailers have been offering deals earlier and earlier in the fall to give shoppers more time to make purchases.

Below, we rounded up a handful of early Prime Early Access Sale deals we think you’ll want to know about leading up to the official sale, which takes place Oct. 11-12. As we get closer to the event and more early deals are released, we’ll add to this list to keep you updated about the retailers offerings. We also included information about promotions Amazon is offering during Prime Early Access Sale that members can take advantage of.

Best deals ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

As you're sifting through Amazon’s early Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll notice that some deals are available for a limited time period, meaning once the product sells out, the deal is over. To ensure you remember to buy an item you have your eye on, you can set up up deal alert notifications through the Amazon app or create a deal list with Alexa — the virtual assistant will notify you up to 24 hours before eligible deals go live on items you added to your list and purchase the deal once it’s available if given permission.

Below, we recommended early deals on Amazon based on high ratings from shoppers and our previous coverage. Since not every deal is the best, we used price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to make sure prices are at the lowest they’ve been in at least three months.

Apple's Bluetooth earbuds are designed with two modes: active noise cancellation to block out sound, or transparency mode to hear what's happening around you. The AirPods come with silicone tips in three sizes so you can customize the fit to the size and shape of your ears. These headphones offer up to more than 24 hours of listening time when used with the charging case, according to Apple, and are sweat- and water-resistant.

Lowest price ever

This e-reader has a 6.8-inch display and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. The Kindle is built with an adjustable warm light and Amazon says it's water-resistant so it's safe to use it by the pool or at the beach, for example. And if you'd rather to listen to books, you can pair the Kindle with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones.

Lowest price ever

You can grind beans, brew espresso and froth milk with this kitchen appliance from Breville. The espresso machine allows you to adjust coffee strength, milk texture and milk temperature settings using its digital screen. The machine heats up in three seconds to help you quickly make beverages, according to the brand.

Simplehuman's trash can is built with a soft-close lid that opens via a pedal you step on. It has a stainless steel rim that flips up when you need to change the liner and closes over it to keep it in place. The 12-gallon trash can also comes with a liner pocket built into the interior, allowing you to store extras for later use.

Lowest price ever

Once you connect this smart plug to Wi-Fi and its companion app, you can control devices using the app or via Amazon Alexa voice commands. You can also create schedules in the app, customizing when you want certain devices to turn on or off. Amazon says the compact design of this smart plug also lets you stack two on top of each other in a single outlet.

Hamilton Beach's bread maker offers 12 different cooking programs including basic, French, gluten free, express settings and more. In addition to bread, you can also use the machine to make jams and cakes. The machine has a 2-pound maximum capacity and you can choose from three crust settings: Light, medium or dark. The bread maker comes with a kneading paddle and a dishwasher-safe pan, according to the brand.

Designed with an 8-inch HD display, Amazon's Fire Tablet offers up to 12 hours of battery life, according to the brand, and you can charge it with a USB-C cable. The tablet has front and rear-facing cameras and is equipped with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to use voice commands to play music, open apps, check the weather and more.

If you're looking to upgrade your home's Wi-Fi system, this router can support up to 75 devices and gives you up to 2,000 square feet of coverage, according to the brand. It's designed to adapt Wi-Fi coverage to your space to prevent dead spots and buffering, eero says, and the device automatically installs updates as they're released. You can also expand your Wi-Fi system by pairing the router with other eero products. The router doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub as well — you can connect and control compatible devices and add voice control options by pairing the router with an Alexa device.

Lowest price ever

This smart speaker comes with voice assistant Alexa to control music, audiobooks, podcasts and more throughout your home. The Echo Dot can connect with compatible smart lights, thermostats and door locks to create a fully connected smart home.

Soundcore's bluetooth speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can float, according to the brand, which makes it a beach- or boat-friendly option. The brand also says that the speaker can provide up to 24 hours of playtime off a single full charge.

The Fire Stick TV plugs into a TV’s HDMI port to enable streaming across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more. You can use the stick to access live TV from subscriptions, access over 200,000 free episodes of shows, or listen to music on music services like Pandora or Spotify. The Fire Stick comes with voice assistant Alexa, which lets you use your voice to search for shows or launch apps.

This food processor from Select favorite brand Hamilton Beach has a food chute that the brand says can fit large foods for quick and easy processing. The processor comes with a bowl scraper attachment that keeps ingredients close to the blade for even results, a reversible stainless steel disc for slicing and shredding and an S blade that chops, mixes and purées.

Lowest price ever

Kitchy's pizza cutter has a built-in blade guard for easy and secure storage and is dishwasher-safe after disassembly. The brand promises a clean cut when applying stable vertical pressure to the small device.

This record player can play your vinyl LPs, as well as music from your phone with its bluetooth connectivity. The turntable also comes with an extra stylus, power adapter, and a 3.5 mm jack AUX. The suitcase design features a carry handle for easy and safe portability.

This popcorn maker uses hot air, rather than oil or preservatives, to pop up to eight cups of popcorn per cycle. Its compact design and simple one-touch start button makes it ideal for beginners and small apartment-dwellers alike.

These 100-count globe patio lights have 100 hanging sockets with 12-inch spacing between bulbs. The set comes with four spare bulbs and unlike the frustrating string lights of yore, if one bulb goes out, the brand says it will not affect the other light bulbs. The bulbs can easily be installed with a cable tie or cup hook, and are compatible with a light dimmer, according to the brand.

This portable carpet cleaner has a 48-ounce tank and can lift away messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more according to Bissell. It comes with multiple attachable tools, which are engineered to tackle various stains. It comes with a stain trapper tool for pet hair and liquid messes, a 3-inch tough stain tool for tougher stains on carpet and upholstery and the “hydrorinse” self-cleaning tool, which rinses out the hose after each use.

This faux leather ottoman has a cushion top with a lift-off lid to enable easy access to storage. The brand says the fabric can be spot cleaned in the case of any stains.

Early Prime Early Access Sale Day promotions for Prime members

Beyond deals on products across categories, Amazon is also offering a few promotions Prime members can take advantage of leading up to its October sale. We’ll continue updating this list if the retailers releases more promotions in the coming weeks, but for now:

Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free (non-Prime members are eligible for three months free). Prime members can also get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for 99 cents with a one-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Both offers are available through Oct. 12.

Shoppers can get the first four months of an Audible Premium Plus membership for $6 a month. With the trial, Prime members get two free audiobooks and non-Prime members get one free audiobook of their choice. The offer is available through Dec. 31.

During the Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members can get 20% off (up to $10) on Grubhub orders using the code PRIME20. The deal is available for orders over $15 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial to gain access the deal.

