Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which officially goes live on Oct. 11 — Target is hosting its second Deal Days event. The event, a response to Amazon’s second super sale of the year, is happening through Oct. 8 and offers savings on popular categories from tech and fitness equipment to skin care and home goods. And while Amazon’s second Prime Day-like event is only open to Prime members, everyone can access Target’s October Deal Days savings to help kick off early Black Friday deals ahead of the holiday shopping season.

SKIP AHEAD Target Deal Days sales | Alternative Prime Day sales at other retailers

This is Amazon’s first time hosting a second sale after Prime Day, and several retailers — like Target — are launching their own counter sales in response with equally noteworthy deals. Though Target’s sale is taking place before Amazon’s mega sale, the retailer said shoppers can also expect discounted products in the months ahead — Target even extended its Holiday Price Match Guarantee this year to run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24, which means purchases made starting today will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes any lower during that time frame.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals and sales live on Target now. We also highlighted other notable current and upcoming counter sales from retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart.

The best deals during Target Deal Days

Below, we’re sharing the best Target deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months

KitchenAid stand mixers like this one are highly recommended by experts we previously spoke to thanks to their durability and versatility. The brand’s Ultra Power Plus stand mixer comes with a 4.5-quart dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl and attachments like a flat beater, a dough hook and a six-wire metal whip. It offers 10 speed levels for different recipe tasks like mixing, whipping and stirring, and it features a tilting head that lets you easily remove attachments or add ingredients when needed, according to the brand.

The AirPods Pro are one of our favorite wireless earbuds — they offer over 24 hours of total listening time, as well as both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, according to Apple. The brand says they’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant for use during non-water sports and exercise. They also come with silicone tips in three sizes so you can customize their fit.

Quip's electric toothbrushes are among our favorites due to their sleek design and affordability. This electric toothbrush from the brand is battery-powered and can last up to three months, and it includes a 2-minute timer with 30-second pulses to help you brush for the expert-recommended amount of time, according to the brand. It also comes with a replaceable soft-bristle brush head with a tongue scraper and a travel cover for easy portability.

We've previously recommended a handful of Ring doorbell cameras — this wireless version runs on built-in rechargeable batteries and comes with two-way talk capabilities and 1080p HD video quality. Using the Ring app and Alexa-enabled devices, you can receive real-time notifications when the camera detects movement, ask visitors to leave messages and answer the door with preset responses, according to the brand.

This air fryer from PowerXL has dual 5-quart air fry baskets that allow you cook different foods at once and eight one-touch cooking functions to customize temperature and air flow speed for baking, roasting, broiling and more, according to the brand. You can use the LED touchscreen display to monitor temperature, time and more while it's in use.

If you’re looking for a system to make both hot and iced coffee in the morning, this coffee maker from Ninja offers three brew styles: Classic, Rich and Over Ice. You can choose from six brew sizes, ranging from a single cup to a full carafe — the large water reservoir is also easily removable so you can fill and clean it, according to the brand. The coffee maker also offers a 24-hour Delay Brew function so you can wake up to freshly brewed coffee in the morning, Ninja says.

This air purifier from Levoit — which makes some of our favorite affordable air purifiers — can purify rooms up to 1,000 square feet by filtering airborne particles, bacteria, mold and viruses, according to the brand. The Auto Mode automatically adjusts the fan speed based on your room’s air quality using a built-in sensor, Levoit says. You can connect the air purifier to voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and use the brand’s VeSync app to control and monitor the air purifier’s settings, timers and more, according to Levoit.

Farberware’s Power Base cookware set comes with 12 nonstick cookware essentials, including a 3-quart straining saucepan, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a frying pan and a deep frying pan — all of the cookware is constructed from durable aluminum and oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The set also includes five cooking utensils: a slotted spoon, slotted turner, pasta fork, solid spoon and whisk.

The SodaStream Terra machine can help you make fresh sparkling water in seconds, according to the brand —this bundle comes with the SodaStream machine, a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle that can hold 1 liter of liquid and two 60-liter gas cylinders featuring the brand’s Quick Connect technology to easily lock them into place. It also offers a manual carbonation button that lets you control the fizz level of your water, the brand says.

The corded stick vacuum from Dirt Devil is lightweight — weighing less than 4 pounds — and can quickly convert into a handheld vacuum for portability. Dirt Devil says the vacuum is ideal for hardwood floors and its bagless design means it uses a container to collect dirt and debris rather than a bag that needs to be regularly changed out.

The best Target Deal Days sales

Here are the best sales during Target Deal Days right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Target and Amazon, the following retailers are also offering notable sales.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off beds, area rugs, cookware sets and more during the 5 Days of Deals Event through Oct. 11 Macy’s: Up to 60% off apparel, home goods and more during its Fall Fab Sale event through Oct. 10 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off bedding, kitchen, home decor and more during its Fall Savings Event through Oct. 11 and up to 25% off the total price during its Beyond Big Sale Oct. 11-12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Kohl’s: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVENOW from Oct. 6-16 and up to $10 off orders worth over $50 using code YOUGET10 Oct. 11-12 Casper: Up to $600 off mattresses using code OCT22 through Oct. 16 Walmart: Rollbacks on thousands of items Oct. 10-13

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.