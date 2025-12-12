Talking Shop with Troye Sivan

Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

The holidays likely make you think of chilly weather and warming up by the fireplace, but for singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, this time of year looks much different. “Almost every year, I go to Australia to be with my family, so it’s often on the beach, and it’s very hot and summery,” he says. “It’s a lot about hanging out at home and getting some good, quality family time in.” That doesn’t mean Sivan won’t experience a snowy celebration, however. He recently worked with Smirnoff Ice on a festive digital series currently premiering on the brand’s Instagram account, and since he filmed it in Los Angeles, the blizzard came to him.

“The studio that we shot it at is the recording studio I work at all the time in my best friend’s house, and it’s his dream to see that place covered in snow since it’s cozy and has a cabin feeling,” says Sivan. “The place was absolutely decked out with fake snow, and I had friends in the cast, so it was such a fun day.”

Before he gets back to working on his new music (which isn’t finished just yet, so you’ll have to wait a little longer), Sivan is looking forward to spending time with loved ones, and, of course, exchanging holiday gifts. Below, I talked to Sivan about a few of his favorites to give and receive.

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“I spend the holidays back home in Australia, and since it’s summertime there, swim trunks are a must,” says Sivan. “I love these because they’re super comfortable and dry quickly.” The straight-leg trunks, which are made from recycled polyester and elastane, have a 20-inch outseam and are slightly stretchy. Their tie also lets you loosen and tighten the waistband as needed.

“I love to cook and be in the kitchen, especially during the holidays at home,” says Sivan. “It sounds not that exciting, but I’d love a new Microplane since mine’s getting a little dull. It’s one of my favorite kitchen tools to zest and finely grate ingredients. Some knives would also be a great gift.” When Sivan is home, he always stops by his favorite kitchen-related shop in Melbourne, too. “I absolutely love it because you can get anything and everything you could possibly need for cooking,” he says.

“A coffee table book is always a thoughtful and nice gift — I love photography, design, architecture and typography,” says Sivan. “For those into fashion, this Acne Paper book from Acne is such an easy yes.” It has 568 pages showcasing work from the magazine’s archive, plus there are a few new essays to read, too.

“I have several friends who collect vinyls, so I always like to add one to their collection,” says Sivan. “I listened to Role Model’s album a lot this past year, so that’s one I’d gift.” The deluxe version of the album has four new songs and is split across two 12-inch vinyl records, both of which you get with this set.

“Any sort of art or photography is really personal and sweet — it does not need to be fancy or anything like that,” says Sivan. “As long as it’s something that the person thinks I’m going to like, all the meaning is there for me. I really love a family photo album or something like that, too. I find that to be super, super meaningful.” When he gives his loved ones art or photos, or needs to get gifts he received framed, Sivan usually goes to a local framer. But in a hurry, he opts for West Elm’s Floating Wood Gallery Frames because they come in various sizes and finishes, like white, black, wheat and walnut. You can buy the frames individually or help your loved one create a gallery at home by buying them in sets.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Chace Crawford, Dorinda Medley, Miranda Kerr and Brooke Shields. To write this article, I interviewed Troye Sivan about his favorite gifts to give and receive.

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