Walmart Deals, Walmart’s biggest sale event of the summer, ends today, but there are still thousands of discounts across categories like home, travel and electronics to shop now. The sale is just a week before Amazon Prime Day and follows the retailer’s Walmart Plus Week, which wrapped on June 23 and was exclusive to Walmart Plus members. This time, all Walmart shoppers can browse deals online or on the Walmart app (though Walmart Plus members do get added perks, like free next-day and two-day shipping).

Below, I rounded up the best deals and sales to shop during the Walmart Deals sale event, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off. Many deals are also at their lowest price in three months. I’ll continue updating this list throughout the Walmart Deals event.

4.7-star average rating from 2,052 reviews at Walmart

The Apple Macbook Air is one of our favorite budget laptops for college students and everyday use. It has a high resolution, up to 18 hours of battery life and 8GB of memory. Plus, the laptop is thin and lightweight, which makes it great for travel, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 49 reviews at Walmart

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to four weeks, a built-in two minute timer and three brushing modes: clean, stain removal and gum care. It also comes with a travel case, which our editors say is a convenient way to take the toothbrush on trips and flights.

4.3-star average rating from 2,605 reviews at Walmart

Dyson is one of our favorite vacuum brands. You can use this cordless model to deep clean carpets and hard floors, plus convert it into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach spots. It had a no-touch bin emptying system and captures pet allergens and fine dust, according to the brand. It also uses a de-tangling motobar for long and pet hair removal.

4.6-star average rating from 918 reviews at Walmart

This lightweight vacuum has an LCD screen that shows the vacuum’s power modes, how much run time is left, maintenance alerts and how much debris it picks up. The vacuum is compact, cordless and has a run time of up to 60 minutes, according to Dyson. It can also turn into a handheld vacuum to clean hard-to-reach spots around your home.

4.4-star average rating from 969 reviews at Walmart

Both the Olaplex No. 4 shampoo and the No. 5 conditioner, which won an NBC Select Wellness Award, help repair damaged hair and are great for all hair types, according to the brand. The shampoo specifically helps strengthen hair to prevent frizz, breakage and split ends, while the conditioner has ingredients like biotin to support thicker-looking hair, according to Olaplex.

4.5-star average rating from 650 reviews at Best Buy

TCL is NBC Select’s favorite budget TV brand for having all the essential features like “a 4K HDR image, fast 120Hz refresh rates and modern connectivity” at an affordable price, according to experts. This smart TV also includes an LED backlight to enhance your viewing experience and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

4.6-star average rating from 2,004 reviews at Walmart

This watch makes staying in tune with your body during a workout easier by monitoring your heart rate, oxygen levels and tracking your workouts. It also can send texts and calls so you don’t have to stop your workout. It even comes in handy when you’re not working out because it can track your sleep quality. A later model even won NBC Select’s 2024 Wellness Awards.

4.7-star average rating from 105 reviews at Walmart

Vitamix makes some of our favorite blenders, and this version from the brand has 10 speeds and three pre-programmed settings to help you make smoothies, hot soups and frozen desserts in minutes, according to the brand. Plus, it can hold 64-ounces of liquid and food, which is great for making medium- to large-batch recipes to share.

4.2-star average rating from 2,623 reviews at Walmart

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers that are compact and portable. You can connect this water-resistant speaker to up to two smartphones and has a rechargeable battery that lets you get up to 20 hours of playtime, according to the brand. It can also connect to other JBL speakers for more amplified sound.

4.4-star average rating from 3,138 reviews at Walmart

This Neutrogena face wash is non-irritating and great for sensitive skin, according to the brand. It removes excess oil, dirt and makeup without drying out your skin, plus it’s fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores, according to Neutrogena.

4.6-star average rating from 6,593 reviews at Walmart

The Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones have a sleek design and adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups. They have up to 40 hours of battery life, according to the brand, and come with a carrying case to take them on the go.

4.8-star average rating from 1,759 reviews at Walmart

One of our favorite kitchen gadgets, the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper takes the hassle out of dicing and chopping vegetables. It uses two interchangeable blades that let you choose the size of your slices and has a container to hold prepped vegetables. The chopper is a vital timesaver in the kitchen, especially if you’re not confident in your knife skills, according to our editors.

4.4-star average rating from 699 reviews at Walmart

This portable neck fan helps make the summer heat bearable when you’re traveling. It has three adjustable speeds, plus a battery life of up to 16 hours, depending on the speed you use, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 830 reviews at Walmart

Tineco is one of our favorite vacuum brands. This wet/dry cordless vacuum can tackle messes on hardwood, tile and laminate floors. It has a digital display that shows you battery life, blockages and more, as well as a self-cleaning function, according to the brand. The vacuum comes with a docking station for storage and to recharge the battery.

Best Walmart Deals 2024 sales

Here are the best sales to shop during Walmart Deals 2024. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales at other retailers right now

How I found the best Walmart Deals 2024 sales

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the products I recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. They’re also at least 20% off. When data was available, I ran each deal through price trackers like Honey to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a digital intern for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Walmart and Target. To round up the best Walmart sales, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off right now.

