Walmart Plus Week is back, and these are the best deals to shop now

Summer sale season is upon us, and this year you don’t have to wait until Prime Day is announced for the best deals to arrive. From now through June 23, Walmart is hosting Walmart Plus Week, where you can shop savings across categories, with extra benefits in store for Walmart Plus members.

If you’re not yet a member, now may be a good time to join — the retailer is offering a 30-day trial of Walmart Plus for new members, which includes access to daily, exclusive deals throughout this week.

To help you make the most of these summertime savings, we broke down everything you need to know about Walmart Plus Week below, including the best deals that you can shop right now.

SKIP AHEAD What is Walmart Plus Week? | Walmart Plus Week member benefits | Best Walmart Plus Week deals | Why trust NBC Select?

What is Walmart Plus Week?

Similar to Prime Day, Walmart Plus Week is one of Walmart’s biggest sales of the year, during which products across all shopping categories are discounted. During this week, members of Walmart Plus also get exclusive offers and discounts starting Monday, June 17 and ending on Sunday, June 23.

Walmart Plus Week member benefits

For this week only, Walmart Plus members will be able to access the following exclusive deals and offers:

Get double the savings on gas by saving 20 cents per gallon at Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide

by saving 20 cents per gallon at Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel

on flights, hotels, car rentals and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel Free express delivery to your home in under two hours

to your home in under two hours Up to five free months of Apple Music and up to four free months of Apple Fitness+

and up to four free months of Free three-month trial of YouTube Premium

Two free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate .

. Save up to 30% off on your next home project with Angi

Four free months of Calm Premium

Best Walmart Plus Week deals

4.7-star average rating from 207 reviews at Walmart

When NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz tested the Apple Watch Series 9, he liked that it was just as user-friendly as previous Apple smartwatch models, and how functional the hands-free Siri feature is. He also likes the watch’s new Double Tap feature, which allows you to answer calls, play and pause music, open notifications and more by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. The watch is crack-resistant and swim-proof, and is available in the colors Midnight, Pink and Starlight.

4.7-star average rating from 1,158 reviews at Walmart

Carote is one of our favorite affordable cookware brands, and these high-carbon, stainless steel knives are the perfect cooking starter set. This kitchen set comes with six types of knives, including a bread knife, chef knife, utility knife and paring knife. They come inside of a durable, hardwood knife block for safe and easy storage, and are also dishwasher-safe, anti-rust and corrosion-resistant, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 47,191 reviews at Walmart

These AirPods are a staple in Apple’s earbud lineup — they have 24 hours of battery life, and up to 18 hours of talk time, according to the brand. They connect to your phone via Bluetooth and are Siri-compatible with up to five hours of listening time on a single charge.

4.7-star average rating from 3,402 reviews at Walmart

Dreo is our top pick for best overall tower fan, and right now you can snag one of their bestselling models on sale during Walmart Plus Week. This tower fan stands at 36 inches, oscillates 90 degrees and can be controlled at a distance with an included remote. It has four fan speeds and four modes, and is also designed to minimize noise, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,203 reviews at Walmart

This three-piece hardshell luggage set comes with everything you need to pack for your next getaway. It has a 20-inch carry on bag — which follows TSA standards for international and U.S.-based flights — a 24-inch bag and a 28- inch bag, both of which the brand recommends checking on your flight. Each bag is lightweight and water-resistant, and comes with 360-degree wheels and a TSA lock.

4.7-star average rating from 3,109 reviews at Walmart

Whether you’re looking for your keys at home or keeping tabs on your luggage while traveling, Apple AirTags are a great tool for keeping track of your belongings. With no subscription needed, iPhone users can use Bluetooth to pinpoint missing items with their AirTags on the “Find My” network.

4.4-star average rating from 1,176 reviews at Walmart

This portable speaker is perfect for whatever environment you’re in — it’s waterproof, dustproof and 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can also pair it with another JBL speaker using its PartyBoost technology.

4.7-star average rating from 4,074 reviews at Walmart

This full length gold-rimmed mirror is designed for easy installation. It comes with a floor stand and invisible slots on the back if you want to hang it on the wall. Plus, it’s made of high-quality float glass to provide HD imaging and an undistored reflection, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 1,013 reviews at Walmart

With this Roconia projector, you can bring the vibrancy of the silver screen to your living room. Compatible with your Apple or Android devices, you can screen mirror or airplay your favorite shows, or utilize the projector’s ports to connect wired devices like DVD players. And while it offers built-in stereo speakers, you can also connect your speakers through Bluetooth to enhance your sound experience.

4.1-star average rating from 3,193 reviews at Walmart

Keurig makes some of our favorite single-serve coffee makers for a quick and easy at-home brewing experience, and this one is no different. It can brew three different sizes of coffee, either hot or iced, with the push of one button. It automatically adjusts the brew temperature to avoid watering down your coffee, and, it takes only a few minutes to brew.

4.9-star average rating from 20,833 reviews at Walmart

Just in time for summer, this smart thermostat is compatible with 95% of 24V heating and cooling systems. Using the app, you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere — it’s also compatible with voice control systems like Google Assistant and Alexa.

4.3-star average rating from 2,547 reviews at Walmart

Using two power modes, this Dyson vacuum can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It uses a whole-machine filtration system to capture pet allergens and dust, according to the brand, and has a Motorbar that focuses on removing hair from its brush bar, making it a good tool for homes with pets. It also has a handheld option that allows you to get to those hard to reach spaces.

4.3-star average rating from 12,086 reviews at Walmart

This microfiber sheet set is threaded for softness that rivals Egyptian and cotton fabrics, according to the brand. The set includes four pieces: a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, which according to Clara Clark, are hypoallergenic and won’t fade after washing.

4.2-star average rating from 540 reviews at Walmart

A portable air conditioner can be a great alternative to the hassle of installing a unit. This option comes with a 24-hour programmable timer, two fan speeds and three cooler modes.

4.4-star average rating from 1,134 reviews at Walmart

Crest’s bestselling 3D Whitestrips are an enamel-safe way to get a brighter smile at home. Apply the strips for 30 minutes a day for two weeks and, according to the brand, your smile will be eight levels whiter. The strips also have a no-slip grip that allows you to talk and even drink water without worrying about them coming off.

4.6-star average rating from 2,230 reviews at Walmart

If you’re trying to get more out of your iPad experience, an Apple Pencil can take things to the next level. Whether you’re writing or drawing, according to the brand, the pencil’s “pixel-perfect” precision makes the user feel as if they’re using an actual pencil.

4.6-star average rating from 3,575 reviews at Walmart

This water fountain allows your pet to enjoy moving water instead of still water, which according to Hill’s Pets, might be more alluring to your cat while keeping them hydrated. The fountain includes a four stage filtration system and two flow designs: a waterfall and a gentle fountain. You can also monitor how much water your pet is drinking through the fountain’s water-level window.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who regularly covers deals and sales, including Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Target Circle Week. For this article, I researched Walmart Plus Week to find out everything you need to know, including the best deals on top-rated items.

Jeffrey Kelly is an NBC Select digital intern.

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