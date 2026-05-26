Not every shirt that has short sleeves or no sleeves is equipped to cool you down when it’s hot outside. Whether you’re running errands, playing a round of golf or just trying to survive a humid afternoon, a cooling shirt can keep you comfortable. Typically made from moisture-wicking, breathable materials, these shirts help to manage the heat of your body and can prevent discomfort, says Jay Hubbard, who has spent more than a decade in the golf industry and is director of marketing at Ace Indoor Golf.

In fact, for those who spend their summer days outside more than anywhere else, a cooling shirt is just as much a summer essential as sunscreen or a personal fan. If you’re interested in adding one to your wardrobe, keep reading. I’ve listed some of the best cooling shirts to help you beat the heat this summer, including picks from Hubbard, and some highly-rated options that align with what he says you should look for in this type of wardrobe staple.

The best cooling shirts of 2026

To compile a list of the best cooling shirts, I sourced recommendations from Hubbard, as well as from NBC Select editors. I also used Hubbard’s guidance to find highly-rated options that have a minimum 4.5-star average from more than 1,000 ratings.

The best cooling shirts for men

This shirt is made with Under Armour’s signature HeatGear material, which wicks sweat away, dries quickly, and fights off odors, according to the brand. Hubbard likes it because it has four-way stretch that moves with you in every direction without chafing or pinching. There are also strategic mesh panels to add ventilation and encourage airflow.

Not only is this long-sleeve shirt moisture wicking and quick-drying, it is made with UPF 50 material — which means it protects your skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Hubbard also likes that Columbia cooling shirts have a looser fit because clingier fabric can feel claustrophobic and make you feel hotter. One other benefit of this shirt? The material has an antimicrobial treatment to keep odors at bay if you sweat.

“My husband works on a golf course (and plays golf in his spare time) so he’s outside in the heat all day — and this shirt keeps him really cool,” says NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans. “It wicks sweat away from the body so it never clings to him and it has a hood so if he ever forgets his hat, he’s got backup cover.” The shirt is made with UPF 50+ material and the seams are flatlocked so they won’t rub against the skin. There are also reflective dots down the arms in case you are doing activities when visibility is low.

The best cooling shirts for women

This is my go-to shirt for outdoor workouts in the summer and Hubbard agrees that Nike makes great cooling shirts, especially for those who are active. It uses Nike’s Dri-FIT technology to wick away sweat and help keep you dry. I like that the shirt is somewhat fitted without being clingy. It also has a gentle scoop neck, which allows for more airflow.

The Willit Women’s Sun Protection Hoodie is made with UPF 50+ fabric for UV protection and has flat seams to prevent chaffing. The hood can give you extra coverage and there are thumb holes so you can bring the sleeves down to cover parts of your hands, too. The material is soft and breathable, with one shopper saying she likes that it is lightweight and has never overheated while wearing it.

If you need a slightly dressier look (for playing golf or tennis at a club or for a nice brunch), consider this cooling polo shirt. It is made with UPF 50+ fabric to block harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is also moisture-wicking and breathable, with a slit hem to allow more freedom of movement and airflow.

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How I picked the best cooling shirts

According to Hubbard, the below criteria is what you should prioritize when shopping for a cooling shirt.

Breathability: One of the most important qualities in a cooling shirt is for it to be made from a fabric that breathes. This helps air move around the body so you don’t overheat. Look for shirts with mesh panels, open weaves or ventilation zones that allow heat to escape rather than build up.

One of the most important qualities in a cooling shirt is for it to be made from a fabric that breathes. This helps air move around the body so you don’t overheat. Look for shirts with mesh panels, open weaves or ventilation zones that allow heat to escape rather than build up. Moisture-wicking fabric: When it is hot out, sweat happens — but the right fabric can make sure that sweat doesn’t linger. Wicking material pulls moisture away from your skin and pushes it to the surface of the fabric, where it evaporates quickly. The result is a shirt that keeps you feeling dry and fresh even as temperatures climb throughout the day.

When it is hot out, sweat happens — but the right fabric can make sure that sweat doesn’t linger. Wicking material pulls moisture away from your skin and pushes it to the surface of the fabric, where it evaporates quickly. The result is a shirt that keeps you feeling dry and fresh even as temperatures climb throughout the day. The right fit: A super clingy shirt is going to make you hotter because it will restrict airflow. Look for a fit that’s relaxed without being oversized. The idea is that your shirt should have enough room for air to circulate, but is still streamlined enough to feel comfortable and look put together.

A super clingy shirt is going to make you hotter because it will restrict airflow. Look for a fit that’s relaxed without being oversized. The idea is that your shirt should have enough room for air to circulate, but is still streamlined enough to feel comfortable and look put together. UPF sun protection: Staying cool isn’t just about temperature, it’s also about protecting your skin from the sun’s rays during long hours outdoors. A shirt with UPF 50+ rating blocks the majority of harmful UVA and UVB rays, reducing heat absorbed by your skin and lowering the risk of sunburn. Though not all the shirts on the above list have UPF, I included a number that do.

Meet our expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jay Hubbard has spent more than a decade in the golf industry and is director of marketing at Ace Indoor Golf

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers lifestyle, apparel and wellness. I have written about SPF lip balm, the best body wipes, the best summer dresses and more. For this story, I spoke with a golf expert on what to look for in a cooling shirt.

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