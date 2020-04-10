Coronavirus
The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus death toll mounts amid glimmers of hope
While the U.S. death toll topped 16,500 and total cases neared 500,000 on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country may be experiencing the “beginning” of the flattening of the curve.
New York
Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez fills out reports on a laptop after her 12-hour shift on April 6, 2020 in Yonkers, N.Y.
Kenya
Volunteers from Sonko Rescue Team fumigate a street to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nairobi on April 6.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a three-week ban on Monday on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas," including the capital Nairobi, ahead of the usually busy Easter weekend.
New York
Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn on April 6.
New York
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 3.
Wales
The Rev. Stuart Elliott blesses the new fire as part of his "Service of New Light for Easter Eve" on the shore of Llyn Mymbyr on April 8.
Rev. Elliott is continuing his outdoor tradition of blessing the new fire for the 14th year. Without his parishioners to accompany him, he has filmed various outdoor ceremonies which will be broadcast online for his flock to celebrate Easter.
China
Passengers wait at the Hankou Railway Station after restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, were lifted on April 8.
China sealed off the city of 11 million people on Jan. 23, a drastic step that came to symbolize its aggressive management of the virus.
New York
An EMT prepares to unload COVID-19 transfer patients on April 6 in the Bronx. A specialized bus, known as a Medical Evacuation Transport Unit (METU), transfers patients from overburdened hospitals to less-taxed facilities.
New York
Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, in the Bronx, on April 9.
Mayor Bill DeBlasio said earlier in the week that officials have explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land in Long Island Sound that has long served as the city's potter's field.
Japan
Commuters wearing face masks walk through Shinagawa train station on April 8 in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday that will cover 7 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country.
The move will allow affected prefectures to take measures including expropriating private land and buildings and requisitioning medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them.
California
Sailors transport a patient across the brow to be admitted aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, deployed as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, in Los Angeles on April 6.
Washington
A flight attendant waits for the departure of a one-passenger flight between Washington and New Orleans on April 3.
The one passenger? The photographer.
Wisconsin
Robert Forrestal wears a full-face chemical shield to protect against the spread of coronavirus as he votes in the primary in Janesville on April 7.
Washington
Carrie Eaton feeds her rabbit Walter while they take a short walk at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle the day after the CDC recommended people wear non-medical face masks in public, on April 4.
New Zealand
Soccer player Annalie Longo trains in isolation in her garage on April 8 in Christchurch.
New Zealand has been in lockdown since March 26, following tough restrictions imposed by the government.
London
A woman is told to go home by a police officer on Primrose Hill on April 5.
The park was only open for people walking dogs or exercising.
Thailand
A Thai nurse puts face shields on newborn babies as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in Samut Prakan on April 8.
New York
EMT Carlos Cabrera treats a gravely-ill patient with COVID-19 symptoms at his home on April 6 in Yonkers.
The man, 92, was barely breathing when they arrived, and family members gave permission to intubate him at home before being transported to St. John's Riverside Hospital.
China
Employees practice social distancing as they eat lunch at a Dongfeng Honda auto plant in Wuhan on April 7.
Spain
Neighbors celebrate Elena Gonzalez' marriage proposal to Juan Manuel Zamorano in Ronda during the coronavirus lockdown on April 7.
Italy
A woman dances on a roof in Rome on April 6.
Spain
Maria Rivera, a seasonal worker, wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus while collecting white asparagus from a field in Uterga on April 5.
New York
Women join hundreds of members of the Orthodox Jewish community attending the funeral for a rabbi who died from the coronavirus in Brooklyn on April 5.
England
Residents dance during a daily fitness event on their street in Frodsham on April 4.
Italy
A medical professional holds up a phone in front of a COVID-19 patient for a video call with relatives at Bergamo's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital on April 3.
New York
Mt. Sinai medical workers hold up photos of healthcare workers who have died from the coronavirus during a protest on April 3.
Portugal
Health workers stand in front of a triage tent for suspected COVID-19 patients outside the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon on April 2.
