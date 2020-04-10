Image: TOPSHOT-PORTUGAL-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL

Coronavirus

The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus death toll mounts amid glimmers of hope

While the U.S. death toll topped 16,500 and total cases neared 500,000 on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country may be experiencing the “beginning” of the flattening of the curve.

Tri-State EMS Workers Confront Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases

New York

Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez fills out reports on a laptop after her 12-hour shift on April 6, 2020 in Yonkers, N.Y.

John Moore / Getty Images
Kenya

Volunteers from Sonko Rescue Team fumigate a street to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nairobi on April 6.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a three-week ban on Monday on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas," including the capital Nairobi, ahead of the usually busy Easter weekend.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images
Wyckoff Hospital

New York

Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn on April 6.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP - Getty Images
Phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City

New York

Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 3.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Reverend Stuart Elliott Conducts Easter Service

Wales

The Rev. Stuart Elliott blesses the new fire as part of his "Service of New Light for Easter Eve" on the shore of Llyn Mymbyr on April 8.

Rev. Elliott is continuing his outdoor tradition of blessing the new fire for the 14th year. Without his parishioners to accompany him, he has filmed various outdoor ceremonies which will be broadcast online for his flock to celebrate Easter.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Travellers are seen inside Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan

China

Passengers wait at the Hankou Railway Station after restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, were lifted on April 8.

China sealed off the city of 11 million people on Jan. 23, a drastic step that came to symbolize its aggressive management of the virus.

Reuters
Tri-State EMS Workers Confront Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases

New York

An EMT prepares to unload COVID-19 transfer patients on April 6 in the Bronx. A specialized bus, known as a Medical Evacuation Transport Unit (METU), transfers patients from overburdened hospitals to less-taxed facilities.

John Moore / Getty Images
New York

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, in the Bronx, on April 9.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio said earlier in the week that officials have explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land in Long Island Sound that has long served as the city's potter's field.

John Minchillo / AP
Japan Imposes State Of Emergency To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan

Commuters wearing face masks walk through Shinagawa train station on April 8 in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday that will cover 7 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country.

The move will allow affected prefectures to take measures including expropriating private land and buildings and requisitioning medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them.

Carl Court / Getty Images
Sailors transport a patient across the brow to be admitted aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy

California

Sailors transport a patient across the brow to be admitted aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, deployed as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, in Los Angeles on April 6.

Ryan M. Breeden / U.S. Navy via Reuters
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington

Washington

A flight attendant waits for the departure of a one-passenger flight between Washington and New Orleans on April 3.

The one passenger? The photographer.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Wisconsin

Robert Forrestal wears a full-face chemical shield to protect against the spread of coronavirus as he votes in the primary in Janesville on April 7.

Angela Major / The Janesville-Gazette via AP
Image: Eaton feeds her rabbit Walter while wearing a mask at Golden Gardens Park during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle

Washington

Carrie Eaton feeds her rabbit Walter while they take a short walk at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle the day after the CDC recommended people wear non-medical face masks in public, on April 4.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
Annalie Longo Training In Isolation Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

New Zealand

Soccer player Annalie Longo trains in isolation in her garage on April 8 in Christchurch.

New Zealand has been in lockdown since March 26, following tough restrictions imposed by the government.

Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images
London

A woman is told to go home by a police officer on Primrose Hill on April 5.

The park was only open for people walking dogs or exercising.

Matt Dunham / AP
Newborn baby wear face shield to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Thailand

A Thai nurse puts face shields on newborn babies as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in Samut Prakan on April 8.

Rungroj Yongrit / EPA
Tri-State EMS Workers Confront Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases

New York

EMT Carlos Cabrera treats a gravely-ill patient with COVID-19 symptoms at his home on April 6 in Yonkers.

The man, 92, was barely breathing when they arrived, and family members gave permission to intubate him at home before being transported to St. John's Riverside Hospital.

John Moore / Getty Images
Employees eat lunch at a Dongfeng Honda auto plant in Wuhan, China, on April 7.

China

Employees practice social distancing as they eat lunch at a Dongfeng Honda auto plant in Wuhan on April 7.

AFP - Getty Images
SPAIN-OFFBEAT-VIRUS-PANDEMIC-HEALTH

Spain

Neighbors celebrate Elena Gonzalez' marriage proposal to Juan Manuel Zamorano in Ronda during the coronavirus lockdown on April 7.

Jorge Guerrero / AFP - Getty Images
A woman dances on a roof as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome

Italy

A woman dances on a roof in Rome on April 6.

Yara Nardi / Reuters
Maria Rivera

Spain

Maria Rivera, a seasonal worker, wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus while collecting white asparagus from a field in Uterga on April 5.

Alvaro Barrientos / AP
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

New York

Women join hundreds of members of the Orthodox Jewish community attending the funeral for a rabbi who died from the coronavirus in Brooklyn on April 5.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Residents In Frodsham Take Part in Daily Social Distance Dancing

England

Residents dance during a daily fitness event on their street in Frodsham on April 4.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Italy

A medical professional holds up a phone in front of a COVID-19 patient for a video call with relatives at Bergamo's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital on April 3.

Claudio Furlan / La Presse via AP
Mt. Sinai Medical Workers Protest Over Lack Of PPE While Fighting Coronavirus

New York

Mt. Sinai medical workers hold up photos of healthcare workers who have died from the coronavirus during a protest on April 3.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
Portugal

Health workers stand in front of a triage tent for suspected COVID-19 patients outside the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon on April 2.

The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus tightens vise around the globe

Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP - Getty Images
